Tinubu’s FCC Pick Draws Broad Endorsement as Kalu, UNN, NANS Laud Youth Inclusion

President Bola Tinubu’s appointment and inauguration of Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze as Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) representing Enugu State has continued to attract wide acclaim from political leaders, academic institutions, grassroots authorities and student bodies, reinforcing the administration’s push for inclusion and youth participation in governance.

A former Governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, led a chorus of commendations, describing the appointment as a deliberate encouragement of capable young Nigerians committed to public service.

Kalu, who previously worked closely with Eze, praised President Tinubu for what he termed a clear demonstration of faith in the next generation of leaders.

President Tinubu formally swore in Eze alongside the Chairman of the FCC, Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, and 36 other commissioners at a ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.

Addressing the appointees, the president reminded them that the FCC remains the conscience of the nation and charged them to uphold integrity, fairness and national responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Members of the Federal Executive Council, senior government officials and other dignitaries witnessed the event.

Reacting to Eze’s inauguration, Kalu, in a social media post on Monday, expressed profound gratitude to the president, noting that the choice of a relatively young professional underscored Tinubu’s long-held belief in grooming and empowering youths for leadership.

“I thank President Tinubu for what he did for Peter. The president knows Peter very well and sees him clearly because Peter is someone who is ready to encourage young people,” Kalu said.

He added that Eze’s age, which he put at about 34 or 35, reflected the president’s ideology of deliberately opening governance space to young Nigerians with capacity and commitment.

According to the senator, Tinubu’s familiarity with Eze, often addressing him by his first name, signified confidence in his abilities and character, while expressing optimism that his performance at the FCC could pave the way for greater national responsibilities.

Beyond political circles, the appointment has also drawn commendation from the academic community.

In a congratulatory message signed by Prof. E. R. Ukwueze, Head of the Department of Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the department described Eze as an outstanding alumnus and a worthy ambassador of the institution.

The department praised his dedication to both private and public service, noting that his achievement serves as a source of inspiration to current and future students.

It also offered prayers for divine guidance and wisdom as he undertakes his new national assignment.

At the grassroots, the government and people of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Eze’s home council, also hailed the appointment.

In a statement issued on behalf of the executive chairman and signed by the Chief Media Aide, Sydney Eze, the council described the appointment as recognition of Eze’s years of integrity, dedication to service and commitment to fairness, equity and national unity.

The local government expressed confidence that Eze would bring these qualities to bear at the FCC, adding that Enugu State would be effectively represented.

It further pledged its support, expressing optimism that his tenure would contribute to inclusiveness, equity and balanced development across the federation.

Student organisations have equally welcomed the development.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone F (South-east), commended President Tinubu for the appointment, describing Eze as “one of our brothers” and wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.

The message was signed by the Zone F Coordinator, Ikechukwu Emmanuel.

Similarly, the Association of Graduate Economics Students (AGES), through its National Chairman, Evaristus Ikpa, congratulated Eze on what it described as a well-deserved appointment, urging him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Eze, an economist and public administrator from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was confirmed by the Senate on November 27, 2025, following his nomination by President Tinubu.

His nomination had earlier been announced on August 1, 2025, by the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, which screened the nominees, reported no petitions or adverse security findings against Eze.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Onyesoh Onyesoh, said the nominees demonstrated competence, expertise and a clear understanding of the FCC’s mandate.

With endorsements spanning political leaders, academia, local government authorities and national student bodies, observers say the broad support trailing Eze’s appointment reflects growing confidence in his capacity to advance national unity, equity and fair representation through the FCC.

