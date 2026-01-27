  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

Sokoto-Badagry Highway: FG to Fix CCTV, Lighting for Safety of Road Users

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe, durable, and economically transformative road infrastructure with the ongoing construction of the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry highway.

As part of measures to guarantee the safety of road users and communities along its corridors, the project, the government said, incorporates modern infrastructure features, such as a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system and street lighting, a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in Works Ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, stated.

Providing a background on the project, the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Kasimu Maigwandu, explained that the super highway originates from Illela in Sokoto State, at the Nigeria–Niger Republic border, traversing Kebbi State in the North-West Zone, Niger and Kwara States in the North-Central, and terminates at Badagry in Lagos State, South-West, Nigeria.

According to him, the project, which ranks among the most economically influential infrastructure investments in the country, aims at facilitating the efficient movement of people, goods, and services within Nigeria and across neighbouring countries such as Niger and the Benin Republic, while ensuring safer, faster, and joyful transportation.

Speaking on the progress of work, the Project Manager, Messrs Hitech Construction Company Limited, Mr. Joharn Foucice, confirmed that construction is progressing smoothly without major challenges, assuring Nigerians of the contractor’s commitment to quality workmanship and timely delivery.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, reassured host communities of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s resolve to provide adequate security to enable uninterrupted and speedy completion of the project. “As you can see, there is a strong security presence around this project,” he emphasised.

