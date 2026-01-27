Sahara Foundation Unveils Recycling Hub

Peter Uzoho

Sahara Group Foundation has inaugurated its 17th Go Recycling Hub in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable waste management, environmental protection, and community empowerment across Nigeria.

The Go Recycling Initiative promotes a circular economy by diverting recyclable waste from landfills, improving resource recovery, and creating income opportunities for households through waste-to-wealth interventions.

Speaking at the unveling, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s focus on practical, people-centred solutions.

“The Sahara Go Recycling Hub in Ibeju-Lekki is more than a recycling point; it is a platform for dignity, livelihoods, and environmental responsibility. By bringing structured recycling closer to communities, we are empowering residents to participate meaningfully in protecting their environment while creating economic value,” she stated.

Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Abdullahi Sesan, emphasised the significance of the Sahara Go Recycling Hub to residents of Ibeju-Lekki, particularly given its strategic location within the community.

Chief Executive Officer of Ecobarter, Rita Idehai, said: “Our collaboration with Sahara Group Foundation in Ibeju-Lekki highlights the power of partnerships in delivering scalable, community-focused recycling solutions.