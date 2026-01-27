Rivers Born Tariboba Gets NACCIMA Trade Mission Committee Appointment

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a significant boost to Nigeria’s trade and commerce landscape, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has announced the appointment of Ms. Tariboba Memberr as Vice Chairman of its Trade Mission Committee. This strategic role underscores NACCIMA’s commitment to enhancing international trade relations and fostering economic growth amid evolving global markets.

Memberr, a seasoned leader in the travel and tourism sector, brings a wealth of experience to the position. As the current Chairperson of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) Intergovernmental Relations Committee and the PHCCIMA Foreign Trade Missions Desk, she has been instrumental in bridging local businesses with international opportunities. Her dual roles at PHCCIMA have focused on strengthening intergovernmental partnerships and organizing trade missions that promote Nigerian exports and attract foreign investments.

A brief profile of Memberr reveals a dynamic career spanning over 28 years in the travel and tourism industry. She serves as the Managing Director and CEO of Now Travel and Tours Limited Nigeria, United Kingdom and UAE.

Memberr holds an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt, equipping her with advanced strategic management skills. She is a global executive leader and holds key positions in professional bodies, including the Board of Trustees for the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) and Immediate Past President of SKAL International Port Harcourt – a prestigious network of travel and tourism professionals. Her affiliations extend to various chambers and associations, where she advocates for women in business and economic empowerment.

In her new role at NACCIMA, Memberr is expected to spearhead trade missions, exhibitions, and bilateral engagements to expand Nigeria’s business horizons. “This appointment is a testament to Ms. Memberr’s proven track record in fostering trade linkages,” said a NACCIMA spokesperson. “Her expertise will be pivotal in navigating post-pandemic recovery and leveraging opportunities in emerging markets like Asia, Europe and UAE.”