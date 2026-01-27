Presidency: Tinubu Stepped on Metal, Stumbled But Didn’t Fall in Turkiye

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has defended the missed steps of President Bola Tinubu at the beginning of his official visit to Turkiye on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a written response to THISDAY’s enquiries over the issue, explained that the President stepped on a metal which made him to lose his balance.

Describing the incident as no big deal, Onanuga clarified that President Tinubu did not fall but only tumbled.

According to him: “The president stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him to lose his balance. This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make a mischief out of the fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall.”