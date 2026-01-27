NJC Urged to Investigate, Sanction Judges Allegedly Used by Politicians to Silence Opposition

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The National Judicial Council (NJC) has been called on to investigate and subsequently sanction judges allegedly being used by politicians to target and silence opposition leaders in the country.

The call by the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy, was predicated on the alleged “selective prosecution and intimidation of opposition politicians by the ruling party”, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, Head, Legal Unit of the Centre, Kalu Agu, alleged that democracy is under threat in Nigeria, and urgent measures should be taking by all to remedy the situation.

“The selective application of justice in Nigeria is a cancer that threatens the very fabric of our democracy and eats away the foundations of our nationhood”, Kalu stated.

According to him, anti-corruption agencies in the country have refused to prosecute some former governors and ministers of the ruling party indicted for corruption, while those of the opposition are not spared.

“Why is the EFCC not going after the governors of APC extraction? The reason is simple; they are above the law?

The centre in accusing the judiciary of also being a tool in the hands of politicians, lamented that contrary to the plea of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) its cases are still being assigned to some judges at the Federal High Court, accused of doing the biddings of politicians.

“It is not in dispute that the Nigerian judiciary has a proud history of upholding justice and protecting the rights of citizens.

“However, the actions of a few judicial officers who have allowed themselves to be used to harass and intimidate opposition leaders are a stark reminder that our institutions are fragile and require constant vigilance.

“It is on this note that we call on all Nigerians and international community to condemn, in the strongest terms, the actions of those who seek to manipulate the judicial system for political gain.

“We also call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to take immediate action to: Investigate and sanction judges who compromise their oath of office; Ensure the independence and impartiality of the judiciary; Protect judges who resist political pressure and uphold justice”, the centre urged.

While they demand that the judiciary uphold justice and not partisan agendas, the centre charged security agencies on the other hand to, “act as impartial guardians of the people and not the ruling party”.