NBA Kicks Over Appointment of Ex-Convict as Branch Patron

The Nigerian Bar Association has called for the probe of its Garki Branch Abuja Chairman, over the appointment of an ex-convict as a Grand Patron.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, described the appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, who was convicted of looting over N2 billion in pension funds, as a patron of its Branchq, as unfortunate.

Insisting that the appointment made a mockery of the legal profession and the fight against corruption, the NBA said it would commence disciplinary proceedings against its Garki Branch Chairman, Mr Bamidele Ojo.

Aside from demanding the immediate withdrawal of the appointment, the Association vowed to take firm and decisive institutional action against any conduct that undermines its integrity, accountability, and respect for the judicial process.

In the statement, NBA President said “The Nigerian Bar Association views with disdain the purported appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina, who was convicted for stealing over N2 billion in pension funds, as ‘Grand Patron of NBA Garki Branch’ by the Chairman of NBA Garki Branch, Anthony Bamidele Ojo.

“The purported appointment not only paints the legal profession and the NBA in a bad light, but also makes a mockery of the Government’s fight against corruption, as well as the Association’s motto of promoting the rule of law.

“Equally reprehensible was the decision of the Chairman to make comments about Abdulrasheed Maina’s appeal, currently believed to be pending at the Supreme Court.

“While the NBA respects Mr Maina’s right to exhaust his right to appeal against the conviction, the Bar will NOT under any guise comment on such an appeal, or be seen to try to sway public opinion in his favour.

“These actions portray the Chairman of NBA Garki and, indeed, any person who endorsed his putrid actions, as condoning corrupt practices.

“The Bar fails in her duties to society and the cause of justice when it condones, encourages, and or fails to take definite actions to eliminate corruption and corrupt practices.

“The Association will not, under any guise, lend its platform, name, or institutional credibility to influence public opinion or judicial proceedings in respect of cases that are sub judice or take steps that may be perceived as laundering the image of any person convicted of criminal offences. Any attempt to do so, constitutes a grave violation of professional ethics and a direct affront to the rule of law.

“In view of the foregoing, the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch, Mr Bamidele Ojo, is hereby directed to immediately withdraw any purported appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina as a Patron of the Branch, and to forthwith cease and desist from issuing statements, comments, or representations on behalf of, or in support of, Mr Maina or any other litigant in respect of cases pending in court.

“The NBA views this conduct ,as a serious breach of professional responsibility and institutional discipline.

“Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings will be commenced against the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch, for actions inconsistent with the Constitution of the NBA, the Rules of Professional Conduct, and the core values of the legal profession.

“Integrity, accountability, respect for the judicial process, and the preservation of public confidence in the legal profession, are foundational values of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“Any conduct that undermines these principles, will attract firm and decisive institutional response.

“The NBA therefore, disclaims the purported appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina as ‘Grand Patron of NBA Garki Branch’ by the Chairman of the Branch, Anthony Bamidele Ojo. The NBA strongly condemns his actions, and reiterates that the Bar must use its power to stop corruption.”

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had on November 8, 2021, convicted and sentenced the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, to eight years in prison for money laundering.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Okon Abang, found Maina guilty of all 12 counts of the charge preferred by the EFCC

against him and his company, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

Justice Abang held that the sentence would run concurrently, with effect from October 25, 2019, which was the day the Defendants were arraigned.

He ordered Maina and his firm to forfeit about N2.1 billion that was traced to their bank accounts, as well as another sum of $223,396,30, to the Federal Government, after which he directed that the company be wound up.

Besides, it ordered the forfeiture of Maina’s two choice properties at Lifecamp and Jabi districts of Abuja to the government, as well as the auction of a bulletproof car and a BMW 5 Series exotic car found on the premises of the convict.

Justice Abang stressed that, though the law provided for a maximum sentence of 14 years for the offence committed by the Defendants, he was moved by Maina’s plea for mercy.

The court had on October 7, 2021, also convicted and sentenced Maina’s son, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment for money laundering.

Maina, who was recently released from prison upon completing his term, held a press briefing on Thursday, wearing an NBA muffler that identified him as a grand patron of the Association.