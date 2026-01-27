Mrs Tinubu Donates Three Mobile Clinics to NYSC, Taraba Government

• Says love on wheels project will boost healthcare delivery in rural, underserved communities

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday donated three mobile clinic units to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Taraba State Government, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved communities across the country.

The clinics, delivered under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) Love on Wheels project, were handed over at a ceremony in Abuja.

Two of the units were allocated to NYSC, while the third was donated to Taraba State Government.

The first lady, who is also National Chairman of RHI, described the initiative as a practical demonstration of “care in action”, aimed at taking healthcare beyond hospital walls, improving access, shortening response times, and supporting flexible medical services, particularly in emergencies and hard-to-reach areas.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the two mobile clinics for NYSC were pledged on January 23, 2025, during the inauguration of Nigerian Digital Museum in Abuja, while the Taraba unit was promised during her official visit to the state on April 11, 2025, at a programme for frontline health workers.

She said the delay in delivery was due to the clinics being built from scratch to meet certification standards.

Emphasising the non-partisan nature of the intervention, the first lady said the donation to Taraba State, then governed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reflected RHI’s commitment to putting Nigerians first, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Party politics aside, we have to provide dividends of democracy to our people. It is people first before party,” she said. She added that the initiative was designed to reach every Nigerian in need.

Mrs Tinubu urged the beneficiaries to deploy the clinics responsibly to save lives and complement existing healthcare efforts, as she formally handed over two units to NYSC and one to Taraba State Government.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, expressed gratitude to Mrs Tinubu, describing the donation as a life-saving intervention that transcends party lines.

According to him, the mobile clinic would significantly improve access to quality healthcare in rural and hard-to-reach communities across the state.

“This is not just a facility; it is hope on wheels and a life-saving intervention for communities that have waited long for quality healthcare,” Kefas said, pledging transparent and responsible deployment of the clinic in line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, commended the first lady’s initiative, describing her as a public health champion.

Salako pledged federal support to ensure effective utilisation of the clinics by NYSC and Taraba State.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Oluseye Nafiu, said the two mobile clinics would significantly expand the corps’ rural health outreach, enabling medical teams to reach tens of thousands more Nigerians.

Nafiu described the donation as a strategic boost that would deepen access to free and quality healthcare in remote communities nationwide.

Equally on Monday, Mrs Tinubu promised to do more for the masses in the years ahead.

Speaking in her office in Abuja while formally receiving notification of her conferment with “Person of the Year” award by Leadership Newspapers, the first lady thanked the media organisation for the recognition, which she said was a call for more work on her part.

She said, “With this, I am fired up for the year. I am guided by the scripture, which says, I can do all things…

“There is still more for me to do… what I am doing for the common man. I like to work hard because my husband is a hard-working man.”

She expressed delight that as a woman, her efforts were being recognised.

Mrs Tinubu said, “I have never seen man as a challenge, but that makes me know that I have to work three times as the man works to get ahead. I tell girls all the time, you have to be confident, focused and hardworking to get ahead.”

She commended the late founder of Leadership Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a man of integrity.

“I also thank all members of management who have been holding your hand up since you assumed the leadership. Thank you all,” she said.

Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, disclosed that the choice of the first lady as Person of the Year 2025 was a unanimous decision of the Board and Management of the organisation, which was borne out of the evidential records and impact of her various interventions in the country through the RHI since the inception of the administration of Tinubu in 2023.

Senior Vice Chairman of the Group, Azu Ishiekwene, explained that the first lady had redefined the office, and made it a force for leadership and passion found in the heart, impacting lives, transforming lives, devoid of tribal, religious or political sentiments.

Ishiekwene stated that the award was one that the organisation took seriously, rewarding excellence, hard-work and dedication.