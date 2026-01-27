  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

How Terra is Building Community beyond Market Share

For brands, building a sense of community and connection with consumers takes focused effort. It must be earned over time. Terra’s approach in 2025 reflects this understanding, as the brand moved beyond conventional marketing to building genuine connections with consumers. More than just competing for shelf space or market share, Terra has made a deliberate shift toward building a community rooted in shared experiences, joy, education, and everyday relevance.

Over the years, Terra’s consumer engagement has gone beyond traditional advertising. The brand has focused on showing up where its consumers already are – online, in kitchens, in conversations about food, during moments of joy, and togetherness. One of the strongest expressions of this commitment was Terra’s partnership with Big Brother Naija (BBN). Rather than simply sponsoring the show, Terra leaned into moments that encouraged shared experiences such as mealtimes, game night, viewers engagement, and social media conversations that brought people together over food.

Another major pillar of Terra’s community-building efforts has been the Unwrap Joy Squad activities. Designed as a people-first initiative, the Unwrap Joy Squad brought Terra closer to consumers through on-ground activations, surprise moments, and genuine interactions.

According to Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya,  “At Terra, we believe strong brands are built by creating value beyond the product. When you invest in people, culture, and shared experiences, you build trust and loyalty that no discount or promotion can buy. Our goal is to be present in meaningful moments, not just purchase moments.

“Terra has demonstrated that market leadership is not just about numbers alone, but about connecting and building a community with consumers where it matters most. In building communities around food, joy, and shared experiences, Terra is setting a new standard for how Nigerian brands can grow, not just bigger, but closer to the people they serve.”

