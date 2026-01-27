House to Prioritise Electoral Amendment Bill, Constitution Review, 2026 Budget, Says Kalu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that one of the targets of the green chamber is to prioritise the Electoral Act (amendment) bill.

Kalu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday, added that the House would also focus on specific provisions of the constitution that have undergone amendment processes.

He stated: “There are targets and milestones that we hope to achieve this year. One of them is the Electoral Act. The coming days will show the Senate doing their part, having done our part.

“The budget is currently before us, and I am sure that with your support from various committees of the House, we will do due diligence in making sure that the budget becomes a working instrument for the MDAs and for the nation at large.”

The deputy speaker assured Nigerians that the House would ensure thorough scrutiny of the 2026 Budget and ensure it serves as an effective tool for governance and national development.

However, legislative activities for the day could not proceed after Kalu informed members of the deaths of some senators which led to the adjournment of plenary to hold a valedictory session mourning the deaths of three senators.

They were Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North, 2019–2023, 2023–2025), Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North, 2023–2025), and Senator John Kojo–Brambaifa (Bayelsa West, 2003–2007).

Lawmakers are expected to resume full legislative activities on Wednesday.