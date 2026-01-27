  • Tuesday, 27th January, 2026

House to Prioritise Electoral Amendment Bill, Constitution Review, 2026 Budget, Says Kalu

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that one of the targets of the green chamber is to prioritise the Electoral Act (amendment) bill.

Kalu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday, added that the House would also focus on specific provisions of the constitution that have undergone amendment processes. 

He stated: “There are targets and milestones that we hope to achieve this year. One of them is the Electoral Act. The coming days will show the Senate doing their part, having done our part.

“The budget is currently before us, and I am sure that with your support from various committees of the House, we will do due diligence in making sure that the budget becomes a working instrument for the MDAs and for the nation at large.”

The deputy speaker assured Nigerians that the House would ensure thorough scrutiny of the 2026 Budget and ensure it serves as an effective tool for governance and national development.

However, legislative activities for the day could not proceed after Kalu informed members of the deaths of some senators which led to the adjournment of plenary to hold a valedictory session mourning the deaths of three senators.

They were Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North, 2019–2023, 2023–2025), Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North, 2023–2025), and Senator John Kojo–Brambaifa (Bayelsa West, 2003–2007).

Lawmakers are expected to resume full legislative activities on Wednesday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.