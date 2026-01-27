Group Calls on Theodore Orji’s Political Family to Support Tinubu

A socio-political group, Real Mandate Initiative (RMI) has called on former Governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji, his son, Hon Chinedum Orji and members of Ochendo Political Family, not to see themselves as new entrants in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group in a statement, signed by its chairman, Chief Obasi Nnabuike, said they should not be satisfied with working at the background for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

It called on the Ochendo political family to make the group’s efforts in Abia State known so that their vast grassroots political structure will key in to the realisation of Tinubu’s 2027 bid.

According to the group, “it has become necessary for political observers, followers and top stakeholders to fully appreciate the place of Ochendo’s vast grassroots political structure in Abia State towards the realisation of Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.”

The group explained that even though Senator T A Orji and Chinedum, have been working tirelessly behind the scene for President Tinubu’s electoral victory in Abia State, they seem to think that it would not matter if they remain at the background.

The group frowned at such resolve and said it has become necessary for the members of Ochendo political family to make themselves known by taking front seat in Tinubu’s campaigns ahead of 2027 elections.

According to the group, “taking cognisance of their grassroots spread within Abia State, the Theodore Orji’s political family should take front seat in Tinubu’s re-election campaigns in Abia State.”

The group said: “Top politicians in Abia APC today that still enjoy substantial grassroots political relevance across the length and breathe of the state include the former Governor of Abia State, Senator T. A. Orji and his son, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, who was a former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly.

“Although they are no longer at the seat of power in Abia State today, their political structure, the Theodore Orji’s political family, still has wide – based grassroots support that has what it takes to effectively mobilise support in Abia State for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“This is because T. A. Orji and Chinedum Orji, when they were in control of political power as State Governor and Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly respectively, truly groomed and helped to establish men and women who are leaders today in many communities in Abia State.

“We therefore, state that these two grassroots politicians, with their strong grassroots political structure, have what it takes to effectively promote Tinubu’s 2027 election campaigns in Abia State.

“This is because the political and economic leaders they nurtured through various interventions are today capable of influencing their grassroots followers to vote for Tinubu in Abia State,” the group said.

RMI added: “We acknowledge that the leaders and members of Ochendo Political Family have been doing so much behind the scene to promote and ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

“We, however, call on the group to let its members’ efforts to promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Hope Renewal Agenda in Abia State be known by taking front seat in Tinubu’s re-election campaigns in the state,” the group said.