Genius Magician builds apps for legal case studies for Nigerian use

Legal practitioner Precious Ekong and software engineer Stay Njokede are building Lawexa, a platform designed to make Nigerian law accessible and understandable to everyone, not just lawyers.

The idea came from a moment that hit hard for Precious: a young man was arrested on the night of his wedding, detained for days, and his family had to pay bail to get him out. Precious wondered: was he ever told his rights?

Did he know he could demand to know the reason for his arrest or ask for a lawyer?

“That’s when it really hit me,” Precious says.

“It isn’t that the law doesn’t exist. It’s that most people can’t even access it.”

That gap shows up everywhere: contract disputes, tenancy issues, unfair dismissals, situations where the law could protect people, but they don’t know what to do or where to turn.

So the founders built Lawexa, not as another legal information site, but as a tool that connects legal knowledge to real action. It answers legal questions, flags urgent situations, and helps users connect with qualified lawyers when they need immediate support.

Their vision isn’t just about technology.

“I want a Nigeria where legal literacy is normal, Where people make decisions with legal clarity, not ignorance.”

Njokede adds: “ The law already exists to protect Nigerians. We’re just making sure people know what it says and can act on it before it’s too late.”