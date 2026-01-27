FCMB-TLG N20bn Private Debt Fund Series 2 Offer Opens for Investment 

Kayode Tokede

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) has announced the opening of the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 2 Offer of up to N20 billion for investment, following the receipt of all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 2 represents a continuation of FCMBAM’s commitment to offering Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) and High Networth Individuals (HNIs) access to well structured and diversified private debt opportunities, building on the strong performance of the Fund’s Series 1.

The FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund is Nigeria’s first Naira denominated Private Debt Fund, with programme size of N100 billion which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2024. Series 1 of the Fund closed in 2024 with significant investor interest in a N10 billion Offer that was 4.3 per cent oversubscribed, as a total of N10.43 billion was raised from five (5) different investor categories, including top-rated Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

The Fund’s Series 1, it said, delivered positive real and competitive risk adjusted return on investment in 2025 and paid distribution to Unitholders in April and November 2025 despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds; thus, reaffirming the relevance of private debt as a resilient income generating asset class that offers protection against inflation.

“FCMB Asset Management Limited, as Fund Manager, worked with key stakeholders, including its Technical Partner, TLG Capital Investments Limited (TLG Capital), the Lead Issuing House, FCMB Capital Markets, joint Issuing Houses, Stanbic IBTC Capital and Coronation Merchant Bank, as well as other professional parties to design the Fund’s Series 2 which is targeted at QIIs and HNIs.

“Similar to Series 1, Series 2 will aim to invest in the debt component of the capital structure of mid-sized companies with commercially viable and impact-oriented activities in sectors of the Nigerian economy aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) while providing investors with an opportunity to earn competitive risk-adjusted return on investment,” it said.

The upcoming Series, it added, will also support businesses in Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics.