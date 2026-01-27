CJN Calls for Sweeping Judicial Reforms

Stories by Steve Aya

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has called for urgent and far-reaching reforms within Nigeria’s judicial system, stressing that transformation is necessary to strengthen public trust and institutional effectiveness.

Justice Kekere-Ekun made the call at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Strategic Retreat of the Committee of Chief Registrars of Nigeria, themed “Strengthening Court Administration, Financial Accountability and Staff Wellbeing for a More Effective Judiciary in Nigeria”. She described the retreat as a defining moment for the Judiciary.

According to the CJN, the gathering goes beyond routine professional engagement, serving instead as a forum for honest self-assessment, open dialogue, and renewed commitment to the values that sustain a credible, independent, and efficient justice system.

She noted that strengthening court administration is critical to improving case management, streamlining judicial processes, and reducing delays that have continued to undermine confidence in the courts. Efficient administration, she said, remains central to delivering timely justice.

The CJN also underscored the importance of financial accountability, emphasising that transparency in the management of judicial resources is essential to good governance and institutional independence, particularly in an era of heightened public scrutiny.

Equally highlighted was staff wellbeing, which the CJN described as fundamental to judicial effectiveness. She stressed that a motivated and well-supported workforce is indispensable to upholding professionalism, impartiality, and high ethical standards across the courts.

She urged Chief Registrars and other stakeholders, to use the retreat to develop practical strategies that will translate reform goals into measurable outcomes, expressing confidence that the deliberations would strengthen the Judiciary’s role as a pillar of democracy, justice, and the rule of law in Nigeria.