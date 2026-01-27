Christian Film Festival Set to Debut in Abuja

The Africa International Christian Film Festival (AICFF) has announced plans to host its first edition in Nigeria, with the event scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 3 to 6, 2026.

The organisers described the festival as a continental platform aimed at promoting Christian and faith-inspired films from Africa and other parts of the world.

According to the organisers, AICFF is designed to support improved production standards, professional training, and access to distribution and markets for faith-based content creators working within Africa’s growing creative sector.

The four-day festival will feature film screenings, panel discussions, and industry-focused conversations, alongside workshops and training sessions for filmmakers.

A Christian Film Market is also planned as part of the programme, providing opportunities for filmmakers to engage with distributors, broadcasters and digital platforms.

Festival Convener, Ambassador Bright Wonder Obasi, said the initiative was created to strengthen links between African filmmakers and the global Christian film industry.

He explained that the festival would serve as a platform for international Christian films to reach African audiences, while also helping African faith-based stories gain wider global exposure.

AICFF has opened a call for entries, inviting Christian filmmakers from Africa and across the world to submit feature films, documentaries, short films, animations, and other faith-inspired works.

Submissions are expected to reflect biblical values, strong storytelling, and cultural relevance.

Obasi noted that selected films would be presented to international festival partners, Christian media networks, broadcasters, distributors, streaming platforms, and other key industry stakeholders, offering filmmakers opportunities for visibility and collaboration.

The organisers said the festival aligns with Africa’s rapidly expanding Christian population and creative economy, and is expected to contribute to positioning the continent as an emerging hub for Christian cinema.

Film submissions are currently open, with entries expected to close on March 31, 2026.