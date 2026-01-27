Burna Boy Warns Internet Troll of Legal Action on a Defamatory Comment

Yinka Olatunbosun

Templars, a leading law firm in Nigeria, has issued a warning to a netizen named Mirex with the social media handle @mirexmoses on a defamatory comment made on X (formerly twitter) on December 7, 2025.

The post reads: I just finished this Sean Combs Netflix series documentary and I have a theory that Diddy didn’t support Burna for free or because he loves or loved his music. Diddy was going to collect, it was a matter of time.”

In a letter dated January 26, the law firm described Mirex’s action as “defamatory.”

It reads: “The above-mentioned publication is libelous as its content is not only untrue but unsubstantiated. This continued retention and publication of the libelous post on your X account is injurious to the esteemed reputation of our client and continues to lower our client’s estimation in the minds of right-thinking members of the global community. The aforesaid publication has exposed him to hatred, contempt and ridicule and has caused serious injury to his personal branding and his professional reputation as a globally recognised artist.”

The said post which has gained 5,242 views is understood as a comment that suggests that Burna Boy engages in an unethical or transactional sexual relations for professional gain and fame.

Templars maintained that the publication violates X’s policies against abuse, harassment and other illegal actions. The law firm added that the publication was designed to gravely damage Burna Boy’s global reputation.

Hence, the law firm, in its letter signed by Olufemi Oyewole SAN, demanded for the post to be deleted permanently within 48 hours, with a warning of further legal action if the post is not removed within the stipulated time.

Burna Boy is a Grammy-winning singer and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians in the rise of Afrobeats across the world.