APC to Musawa, Others: Avoid Stoking Needless Speculations, Focus on Your Duty

• Says alleged possible replacement of Shet-tima as Tinubu’s running mate in 2027 speculative

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and Daji Sani in Yola





All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, warned Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, other senior government and party officials to stop fuelling needless speculations, but focus on their primary duty of diligent service to the government and the party.

APC also dismissed growing media reports about possible replacement of Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Musawa had warned that APC could drastically weaken its chances in the 2027 presidential election if it dropped Shettima or did not pick a northern Muslim to run with Tinubu in his re-election bid.

She gave the warning during a recent episode of Mic On Show with popular journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

Musawa’s comments came amid rising speculation that the ruling party might consider altering the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket that powered APC to victory in the 2023 elections.

The minister cautioned that replacing Shettima or removing a northern Muslim from the ticket could pose serious political risks, particularly in the core northern states, where voting patterns were deeply influenced by regional and religious considerations.

“If there is no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think,” Musawa had said.

But National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, in a statement yesterday, maintained that the stories were purely speculative, untrue, and utterly baseless.

Morka stated, “We call on our ministers, senior government and party officials to avoid, wittingly or unwittingly, stoking needless speculations, and to focus on their primary duty of diligent service to government and our party, and bolster the success and achievements of President Tinubu, our inimitable and visionary leader.”

The ruling party urged media organisations to refrain from lending their platforms to rumour-peddlers and mischievous “news sources” of questionable provenance whose only intention was to promote discord and confusion in the polity.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to the growing media frenzy about possible replacement of Vice President Kashim Shettima as the running mate to President Bola Tinubu under the platform of our great party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“While these stories have been mostly subtle, they recently assumed a new dimension when names of specific individuals were touted as possible replacements for Vice President Shettima.

“Our party states in categorical terms that the stories are purely speculative, untrue and utterly baseless.

“We urge media organisations to refrain from lending their platforms to rumour-peddlers and mischievous ‘news sources’ of questionable provenance whose only intention is to promote discord and confusion in the polity.”

Morka stressed that under the country’s laws and electoral regulations, the ban on political activities remained in force.

He stated, “At this time, our party remains focused on supporting President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in delivering the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and entrenching its bold reforms that are now steadily transforming the economy, building prosperity, and uplifting the living conditions of our people.”

Ododo: Tinubu is Nigeria’s Boldest Reformer

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, lauded Tinubu, describing him as Nigeria’s boldest reformer.

Ododo also declared that the president’s courage and results-driven leadership had earned him the informed endorsement of Kogi youths ahead of 2027.

The governor gave the commendation while speaking to a large crowd at President Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja, during a Kogi APC youth rally marking two years of his administration.

He said the gathering was both a celebration of youth-focused governance in Kogi State and a clear vote of confidence in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated, “The youths of Kogi State have spoken with one loud, clear and courageous voice. Your endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not emotional; it is informed. It is the decision of young people who can think, who can judge results, and who understand leadership.”

The governor described Tinubu as “the boldest president in the history of Nigeria”, stressing that while many leaders would have chosen political safety over national interest, Tinubu took tough decisions to prevent economic collapse.

The governor said, “Any politician thinking only of re-election would have played safe. But Jagaban faced the storm, took the heat and led from the front. Today, we are seeing the results of courage.

“The naira is stabilising, food prices are responding, the cost of living is dropping, and the standard of living is rising. This is not propaganda; this is about results.”

Ododo told the youths that no administration in Nigeria’s history had prioritised youth empowerment like Tinubu’s, citing expanded opportunities in agriculture, skills development, economic inclusion and youth participation in governance.

He also spoke on his personal relationship with the president, describing Tinubu as a father figure whose guidance and support have strengthened his resolve to serve Kogi State faithfully.

“I am lucky to be serving Kogi State at a time when Jagaban is serving Nigeria,” the governor said, adding that youths’ endorsement showed they are “the best demographic coalition in Nigeria,” capable of recognising good governance when they see it.

Abba Joins APC, Pledges Support for Tinubu

The son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Abba, officially defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

The announcement was made at the APC secretariat in Adamawa State, where Abba expressed his commitment to supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Abba stated that he started the process of joining APC from his ward, local government, and state executives, demonstrating his loyalty and commitment to the party’s rules and regulations.

He emphasised that he was now a member of APC and would work to support the party’s victory in northern Nigeria and beyond.

APC had welcomed Abba with open arms, with chieftains praising his maturity and decision.

Sunny Moniedafe, an APC chieftain, described Abba as a mature man, who had made a wise decision, and expressed confidence that he would be a valuable asset to the party.

Jimelu Yusuf, another APC official, said the party had made a big gain with Abba’s defection, and expressed optimism that he will help the party win elections in the region.

Abba’s decision to join APC was seen as a boost for the party, especially in northern Nigeria. He had pledged to work diligently for the party’s victory in the region and beyond.

Northern Youth Leaders Endorse Tinubu, Contribute N200m for Presidential Forms

Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum (NNYLF) endorsed Tinubu for a second term ahead in2027.

The resolution was announced at the end of a leadership and stakeholders’ engagement, with the theme, “Build the Youth, Build the Na-tion,” held yesterday in Abuja.

The stakeholders’ engagement brought together youth leaders, professionals, grassroots mobilisers, and political stakeholders from across northern Nigeria.

The communique was jointly signed by NNYLF National Leader, Murtala Garba, and Director of Operations, Dr. Agbana John.

It stated, “The engagement was convened to review the direction of national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, strengthen youth participation in governance, and formally endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term in office, alongside the launch of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative.”

The forum stressed that after extensive deliberations, it believed the Nigerian youth remained indispensable to national stability, democratic consolidation, and sustainable development.

It added that there was an increasing demand among youths for structured inclusion in governance, policy processes, and development implementation.

NNYLF stressed that youth-led platforms provided critical channels for political education, grassroots mobilisation, peacebuilding, and national integration.