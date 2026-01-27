Alleged Osun Monarchs’ Rotation: State Assembly Denies Plotting Rotational Traditional Council Chairmanship

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





It has been alleged yesterday that Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, received letter to present to House Committee on Chieftaincy Matters to consider rotation of traditional monarchs’ chairmanship in Osun among four prominent monarchs.

But in swift reaction yesterday, the Osun State House of Assembly denied plotting rotational traditional council chairmanship among monarchs in the state.

Prominent monarchs mentioned are Ooni of Ile-Ife, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oluwo of lwo, Owa of Obokun of Ijesha Land and Òrangun of Ila.

It would be recalled the alleged plot was circulated on a pseudo-Facebook page operating under the name “Ashiwaju Omo Yoruba,” in Osogbo yesterday.

The Facebook page read: “The strange things have been happening during Ademola Adeleke’s tenure. It is unspeakable for Mr. Governor to emulate governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde who used politics to dabble in to the Chieftaincy in the state.

“I did not know the offense of Ooni of Ife to downgrade him to the base because every Yoruba knows that Ife is a cradle of Yoruba.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Osun State Speaker, Honourable Adewale Egbedun know that power is ephemeral and this life itself is temporary.

“It has been cleared to me why Egbedun insulted the Alasi of Asi in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State. Our leaders need to respect the traditional rulers to accolade them and value them.

“It was alleged that the news shocked Ooni when he received the news in his palace to rotate the chairmanship of the traditional rulers in the state. Ademola Adeleke is doing something that the Yoruba leaders will never forget him. The concerned Ife people have vehemently supported Ife kingdom that it is unfortunate to take a such step.

“Ademola Adeleke has caused the fight of the traditional rulers which he will continue to linger and the kings will have misunderstanding among them. We need to talk to Mr. Governor and Honourable Egbedun to rethink the rotation of the chairmanship of the kings.

“The history will not forget this administration, especially the monarchs of this state. It is very important to know the person who will lead us.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly has categorically dismissed as false, misleading and entirely fabricated a publication circulating on a pseudo-Facebook page operating under the name “Ashiwaju Omo Yoruba.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olamide Tiamiyu, the Speaker described the publication as a deliberate act of misinformation, condemning the attempt to mislead the public and stir unnecessary tension around sensitive traditional and cultural issues.

The Assembly stated unequivocally that at no time did the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, receive, authorise or acknowledge any letter relating to the rotation of chairmanship among traditional rulers in Osun State.

“Furthermore, no such matter has ever been presented, discussed or contemplated before the Osun State House of Assembly or its Committee on Chieftaincy Matters. The claim is entirely fabricated and does not reflect the legislative activities or records of the Assembly. “

The Speaker firmly rejected the false narrative being peddled by the pseudo-Facebook page.

His words: “This claim is entirely false and a complete fabrication. Neither the Speaker nor the Osun State House of Assembly received or authorised any correspondence on the rotation of chairmanship among traditional rulers. Such a matter has never come before the House in any form.

“The Osun State House of Assembly conducts its affairs strictly in line with constitutional provisions and established legislative procedures.

“This is a calculated act of mischief designed to misinform the public, provoke unnecessary tension and undermine the credibility of the Osun State House of Assembly.

“We strongly condemn this irresponsible conduct and reiterate our unwavering commitment to transparency, due process and the protection of the integrity of the legislature.”

The Assembly noted the pseudo-Facebook page is clearly engaged in spreading unfounded and malicious falsehoods with the intent to mislead the public, exploit sensitive traditional and cultural issues, and pursue ulterior motives capable of destabilising public trust.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Osun State, are therefore strongly advised to disregard the publication in its entirety,” the state parliament said.