Alao Backs Gbadegesin for Oyo Governorship, Citing Experience, Vision

Funmi Ogundare

A political commentator, Adedayo Alao, has endorsed former Chief of Staff to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Mr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, for the Oyo State governorship, describing him as a prepared, experienced and visionary leader suited to guide the state at a critical point in its political development.

In a statement on the future leadership of Oyo State, Alao said the state requires tested leadership, fresh energy and a clear vision to effectively address emerging governance and development challenges, adding that Gbadegesin possesses the capacity to move the state forward.

He noted that Gbadegesin is not new to public administration, having served at the highest levels of government during the Ajimobi administration, which he described as one of the most transformative periods in the state’s recent history.

According to him, “Gbadegesin played a central role as chief of staff in coordinating government activities, driving policy execution and supporting strategic planning, working closely with the governor to translate ideas into measurable outcomes across ministries and agencies.”

Alao also emphasised Gbadegesin’s tenure as commissioner for health, during which he said he demonstrated strong leadership and a pragmatic approach to service delivery.

He credited him with initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare institutions, improving operational efficiency and expanding access to services during a period that demanded discipline and reform in the sector.

Describing Gbadegesin as part of a new generation of leaders, Alao said he combines extensive governance experience with youthful energy, intellectual depth and responsiveness to the needs of a rapidly changing society.

He added that his leadership style is anchored on competence, humility and strategic thinking, with an emphasis on building strong institutions and sustainable systems rather than relying on slogans.

The political commentator argued that Oyo State needs a leader who understands the workings of government while also bringing innovative ideas to tackle contemporary challenges such as economic diversification, job creation, healthcare delivery, education and infrastructure development.

“As Oyo State looks ahead, it requires a governor who is prepared from day one, grounded in experience, shaped by responsibility and driven by genuine commitment to the people,” Alao said, adding that Gbadegesin represents a balance between institutional memory and forward-looking leadership.

He said the state deserves competent and visionary leadership, expressing confidence that Gbadegesin fits that description.

ReplyReply allForward

Add reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fZW5mYTd3d2dwMnE3ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1769502217963