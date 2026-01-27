Akpabio Laments Soaring Food Prices, Urges Urgent National Action As Senate Resumes

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday raised the alarm over the escalating cost of food and the growing threat of hunger across the country, calling for urgent, coordinated national action to avert a deepening food crisis as the Senate resumed plenary for 2026.

Akpabio spoke in his welcome address at the first sitting of the Senate after the Christmas and New Year recess, warning that rising food prices and hunger now pose a grave challenge to national stability and citizens’ wellbeing.

Citing a recent United Nations projection that up to 35 million Nigerians could face hunger this year, he described the situation as a national emergency requiring immediate legislative, executive and societal response.

He said the worsening cost of food has placed unbearable pressure on households, particularly the most vulnerable, stressing that the Senate must act decisively to strengthen food security and protect citizens from the harsh effects of inflation.

According to him, addressing hunger must move to the centre of national priorities.

“This sobering reality demands a doubling of effort through legislation, oversight and collaboration to strengthen food security, protect the vulnerable and ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned to despair,” Akpabio said.

He added that the Senate would intensify its focus on policies and laws that support agricultural productivity, stabilise food supply chains and ease the burden of rising prices on ordinary Nigerians.

Beyond food insecurity, Akpabio also commended the continued military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in the fight against terrorism, noting that the partnership remained active even during the festive period.

He described the collaboration as critical to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and confronting threats to peace and stability.

“We commend the continued military collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

He added that such partnerships reinforce national security efforts and affirm Nigeria’s resolve to work with allies against forces of instability.

The Senate President extended condolences to families affected by insecurity across the country, stressing that security challenges are not abstract statistics but real human tragedies involving lost lives, shattered homes and uncertain futures.

He also called for sustained prayers and collective commitment towards the release of Nigerians still held in captivity, describing their situation as a “national wound” and a moral concern that must not be forgotten.

Welcoming senators back from the recess, Akpabio said he hoped lawmakers had used the break to reconnect with their constituents and gain deeper insight into the realities confronting Nigerians.

However, he noted that the resumption of plenary was marked by sorrow following the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

“During the recess, death visited this chamber and took from us one of our own,” he said, describing the late senator as a diligent, humble and committed public servant.

The Senate observed a minute of silence in his honour, while Akpabio conveyed condolences to the family, constituents and the people of Nasarawa State.

Reflecting on developments during the recess, the Senate President said Nigerians continued to endure economic hardship, insecurity and social pressures but had remained resilient and hopeful.

He noted that citizens now expect leadership that listens, reforms that work and governance that delivers tangible results.

“Nigerians have endured, adapted and persevered. They continue to call for leadership that listens and a future that rewards effort, integrity and honest labour,” he said.

As political activities gradually intensifies, Akpabio cautioned political actors to exercise restraint and patriotism, warning that national unity and stability must never become casualties of ambition.

He stressed that democracy thrives when competition is principled and the national interest remains paramount.

Turning to the legislature’s agenda, Akpabio said the 10th Senate has entered the decisive phase of its tenure, with less than one year and five months remaining.

He described the period ahead as the “final stretch” that would separate participation from performance, urging senators to act with urgency, focus and discipline.

“This is the stretch that defines legacy,” he said, calling for laws that unlock economic growth, strengthen institutions, secure lives and property, and restore public confidence in governance.

He warned against legislative clutter, insisting that the remaining months must be devoted to high-impact, people-centred legislation.

On the 2026 budget, Akpabio said the Senate would give it immediate attention, promising rigorous scrutiny, responsible passage and faithful implementation.

He stressed the need for sustained cooperation with the Executive, anchored on mutual respect and constitutional responsibility.

Above all, the Senate President reminded lawmakers of their representative duty to Nigerians, describing the Senate as the ears, eyes and legislative voice of the people.

He urged senators to finish strong and ensure that the 10th Senate leaves behind a legacy of service, reforms and laws that ease suffering and improve lives.

“Let it be said that when the 10th Senate reached the final stretch, it did not slow down, it did not look away, and it did not leave the work unfinished,” Akpabio said.