Adelabu Meets ECN, Seeks Local Manufacture of Electricity Equipment 

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has held a strategic meeting with the Electricity Commission of Nigeria (ECN) aimed at deepening collaboration among the different stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector.

At the meeting which which took place at the Ministry of Power in Abuja, Adelabu spoke on the need for synergy between the ministry,  its relevant agencies and the ECN, a statement by his spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, said.

He also highlighted key solutions that could strengthen Nigeria’s economy, including reducing dependence on importation by encouraging local production of essential power sector equipment.

According to him, developing local capacity will not only create jobs but also improve sustainability, reduce costs, and enhance the long-term stability of the nation’s power infrastructure.

The engagement, according to the statement, marked another step toward building a more reliable and self-sufficient power sector for Nigeria with collaboration among the different stakeholders in the Nigerian Power Sector.

The ECN team was led by its Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Abdullahi, the statement added.

