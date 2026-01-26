Troops Intercept 30 Kgms of Cannabis Sativa, Dismantle Illicit N’East Drug Supply

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have dismantled a major illicit drug supply network believed to be supporting terrorist activities in the North East, following the arrest of a key suspect during a targeted intelligence-led operation.

The breakthrough was recorded under Operation Desert Sanity V with the arrest of a 65-year-old woman, Hauwa Abulazeez, in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Military authorities said the suspect was alleged to be a major supplier of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram terrorist elements operating across several communities within the theatre of operations.

According to preliminary findings, the suspect allegedly supplied the illicit substance to terrorist cells operating in Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu and Gaya, serving as a critical conduit in the distribution chain across multiple communities in the region.

The Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the arrest followed credible intelligence received on 23 January 2026.

He disclosed that investigations revealed the suspect sourced the cannabis from Sarti Baruwa Local Government Area of Taraba State and transported it through established supply routes for onward distribution.

During the operation, troops recovered 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, with an estimated total weight of about 30 kilograms.

The seizure, the military said, represented a significant disruption of supply lines intended to sustain terrorist and criminal activities.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation, while follow-up operations are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider trafficking network,” Lieutenant Colonel Uba said.

He added that disrupting illicit supply chains remained a key component of the military’s strategy to weaken terrorist logistics, reduce criminal influence and reinforce lawful authority across the North East.

In a related development, troops of 8 Division Garrison Strike Force operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, recorded major successes against terrorists in Zamfara State, neutralising six terrorists, recovering arms and ammunition, destroying terrorist infrastructure and rescuing a kidnapped victim.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, said the offensive was conducted within the notorious Sububu Forest in Maradun Local Government Area as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist enclaves and restore peace to the state.

He said the operation commenced with a targeted engagement at Indulumu village, where troops engaged and neutralised two terrorists after a fierce exchange of fire. One AK-47 rifle was recovered during the encounter.

Buoyed by the initial success, the Strike Force advanced to Ruduno village, where they encountered further resistance.

In another decisive engagement, four additional terrorists were neutralised. Troops recovered another AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, while two motorcycles used for terrorist mobility and logistics were destroyed on site.

Beyond the combat successes, Captain Adewusi said the operation yielded a significant humanitarian outcome.