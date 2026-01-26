  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

Tinubu Heads to Turkiye Today

·  Security, social devt,   others on agenda 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye. 

The official visit, according to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries and exploring further areas of cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had paid an official visit to Nigeria from October 19 to 20, 2021 during the late Muhammadu Buhari administration.

During Tinubu’s visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade and investment. 

The agenda will include meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation and protocol, among others.

A business forum will bring together investors from both countries to explore areas of interest during the visit.  

Members of the president’s entourage participating in the bilateral discussions include Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); and Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson.

Others are Ministers of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

Tinubu is expected back in the country at the end of the visit. 

