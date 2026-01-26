Tinubu Governing With Courage, Deserves Second Term, Says Former IGP Okiro

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, has said President Bola Tinubu deserved a second term in office, saying no president has ever governed the country with so much courage as exhibited by the incumbent.

Okiro while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, at the weekend, said Tinubu came to power in the midst of challenges, adding that he has been tackling the problems gradually.

The former IGP was in Ibadan to endorse President Tinubu for second term and to inaugurate a support group, Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu (GMT).

He explained that Tinubu’s policies in every sector has been yielding fruits after taking some critical decisions, assuring that Nigeria would be much better by the end of his tenure.

He said the legacies and antecedents of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State were enough to show his stuff and what the country should expect by the end of eight years.

According to him, “The legacies he left in Lagos are still there. As president, he has been governing with courage. No president in Nigeria has ever been bold to govern this way.

“Tinubu took critical decisions from subsidy removal to various others. It was harsh on Nigerians at first, but all is gradually taking shape and yielding positive results now.

“Nigerians should remain very patient and support him for a second term. I am confident that he would have taken Nigeria to where it ought to be at the end of his second term.”

On insecurity, he expressed optimism that it would soon be over, commending the president for efforts made so far in tackling the challenges.

Okiro, who led the Nigeria Police from 2007 to 2009, spoke on the giant strides recorded in the area of security in Lagos State under Tinubu’s watch.

He noted that he met Tinubu as governor of Lagos State and could boldly say that his security architecture accounted for the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in Lagos today.

“Insecurity is an ill-wind that does no good to anybody irrespective of age, gender or status. We must commend the president for efforts so far.

“I am optimistic that, with the ongoing efforts, insecurity would soon be reduced to the barest minimum if not totally wiped off,” he said.

Okiro, who is the Maradin Hausawa of Ibadanland, also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Sarkin Sasa in Ibadan.

On his entourage include the National Coordinator of the Northern Youth and Elder’s Awareness Forum, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Yerima; North-West Zone Coordinator, Umar Sani Nalema, Alhaji Isa Bawa Isa; Alhaji Muhammad Shehu, and Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad.