Theatre Commander Reaffirms Resolve to End Insurgency at WASA 2025

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to intensify operations aimed at decisively ending insurgency in the North East.

Abubakar made the assertion on Saturday during the Combined West African Social Activity (WASA) 2025, co-hosted by Headquarters Theatre Command OPHK and Headquarters 7 Division, Nigerian Army, at the 212 Parade Ground, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

In a statement by the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Theatre Commander said the event provided an opportunity to reflect on operational engagements over the past year, noting that significant progress had been recorded in efforts to restore law and order across the North East, particularly in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

He attributed the relative peace being experienced in parts of the region to the commitment, resilience and sacrifices of troops operating in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; and the Service Chiefs for their strategic guidance, improved logistics and enhanced welfare support to personnel.

He assured them that Operation Hadin Kai would continue to intensify efforts to decimate the remnants of terrorist elements in Borno State and other parts of the North East region.

Also, speaking at the event, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Honourable Bukar Tijjani, commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.

The governor assured them that the Borno State Government and its people would continue to support Operation Hadin Kai in the pursuit of lasting peace, while also commiserating with families of fallen personnel and praying for the speedy recovery of wounded soldiers.

Earlier, in his vote of thanks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, expressed gratitude to the Borno State Government for its support and sense of ownership of security efforts.