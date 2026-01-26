Tax Laws: NGO Writes Tinubu, N’Assembly, Demands Sanctions over Alterations

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD), a civic advocacy group in Nigeria has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly, demanding an immediate and independent investigation into the confirmed unlawful alteration of Nigeria’s newly gazetted tax laws.

The demand of advocacy group, was contained in a letter signed by the country’s acting head of office, Mr Blessing Nnekwu Ojo and sent to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly.

The organisation expressed grave concern following the National Assembly’s confirmation that changes were made to the contents of tax laws after they had been duly passed and assented to by the president.

NEFGAD described the development as a direct assault on constitutional order, legislative integrity, and democratic governance.

The organisation therefore, called on Tinubu to immediately order an independent investigation to identify the point at which the integrity of the legislative process was compromised, establish the exact nature and scope of the alterations made to the gazetted tax laws and apply appropriate sanctions to all persons, offices, or agencies involved, in accordance with the Constitution and extant laws of the Federation.

According to NEFGAD, a law passed by the National Assembly represents the final and authoritative expression of legislative intent, alteration – whether by omission, substitution, or addition amounts to a fundamental breach of due process, public trust, and the rule of law and by extension undermines the doctrine of separation of powers, erodes confidence in Nigeria’s law-making process, threatens fiscal certainty, weakens investor confidence, and poses reputational risks to the country and the current administration.

NEFGAD further cautioned that failure to take prompt corrective action will leave the organization with no option but to seek judicial redress, including instituting proceedings before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice over issues bordering on legislative impunity, institutional abuse, and denial of the rule of law.

It stated, “This matter is not merely administrative; it is constitutional and existential to Nigeria’s democracy. The nation expects decisive action, transparency, and accountability.”

NEFGAD reaffirmed its commitment to defending democratic institutions, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that Nigeria’s governance processes remain credible, lawful, and transparent.