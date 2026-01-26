Sophos Expands to Secure Hybrid Work, Govern Employee AI Use

Emma Okonji

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has expanded its portfolio to help organisations secure hybrid work and govern the use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Built around the Sophos Protected Browser, powered by Island, the solution enables organisations to protect applications, data, users, and guests wherever work takes place, while providing a unified approach to securing the modern workspace.

According to Sophos, traditional approaches to securing hybrid work, including deploying multiple cloud-delivered SASE and SSE solutions, often require significant infrastructure, specialised expertise, and ongoing operational overhead to deploy and manage. The models can increase cost and complexity while still leaving gaps in visibility and control where modern work now happens.

“Sophos Workspace Protection takes a different approach by securing the workspace directly, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic through centralised infrastructure. This reduces the operational burden and cost while enabling protections that follow users, applications, their internet usage, and their data wherever they work, providing organisations at all stages of security maturity with a simpler way to secure hybrid work without added complexity,” the company said in a statement.