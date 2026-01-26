  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

Sophos Expands to Secure Hybrid Work, Govern Employee AI Use

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Emma Okonji

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has expanded its portfolio to help organisations secure hybrid work and govern the use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Built around the Sophos Protected Browser, powered by Island, the solution enables organisations to protect applications, data, users, and guests wherever work takes place, while providing a unified approach to securing the modern workspace.

According to Sophos, traditional approaches to securing hybrid work, including deploying multiple cloud-delivered SASE and SSE solutions, often require significant infrastructure, specialised expertise, and ongoing operational overhead to deploy and manage. The models can increase cost and complexity while still leaving gaps in visibility and control where modern work now happens.

“Sophos Workspace Protection takes a different approach by securing the workspace directly, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic through centralised infrastructure. This reduces the operational burden and cost while enabling protections that follow users, applications, their internet usage, and their data wherever they work, providing organisations at all stages of security maturity with a simpler way to secure hybrid work without added complexity,” the company said in a statement.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.