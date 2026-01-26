SNG Lauds Inauguration of US–Nigeria Working Group on Security, Religious Freedom

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Save Nigeria Group USA (SNG USA) has welcomed the formal inauguration of the US–Nigeria Working Group in Abuja, describing it as a critical moment in bilateral engagement, at a time that ‘’Nigeria’s security crisis—particularly the targeted persecution of Christian communities, has reached an existential level.”

The group, in a statement, commended the US government, under the leadership of President Donald Trump for prioritising Nigeria and recognising what it termed the ‘urgent and worsening’ plight of Christian communities facing daily attacks from radical Islamist terrorist groups.

These violent groups, according to the SNG include the notorious Fulani Islamist militia, whose violence, it said, has ravaged Christian populations across Nigeria’s Middle Belt states.

Reacting to the development, President of SNG USA, Stephen Osemwegie, stated: “The inauguration of this US–Nigeria Working Group is a moment of cautious hope for millions of persecuted Christians who have waited far too long for the world to act.

“We thank President Donald Trump and the United States Government for demonstrating moral clarity and leadership at a time when silence has cost countless innocent lives.”

The US–Nigeria Working Group is led on the American side by Under Secretary Allison Hooker and hosted by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu. Its official launch, the group said, signals renewed bilateral engagement on security, counterterrorism, and religious freedom.

Osemwegie added: “This Working Group must not become another diplomatic exercise. It must deliver results—starting with the immediate rescue of the 177 Christians abducted on January 18 in Kajuru, Kaduna State. Every passing day places their lives at greater risk.”

SNG USA reiterated its urgent call for immediate joint US–Nigeria military intervention to secure the safe release of the abducted worshippers and to dismantle terrorist networks terrorising vulnerable communities.

“No one should be afraid to attend a church or a mosque anywhere in Nigeria. Freedom of worship is a fundamental human right, not a privilege granted by terrorists,” Osemwegie emphasised.

While stating that widespread skepticism remains regarding the political will of the current Nigerian government, SNG USA said it drew renewed confidence from the leadership of the Trump administration, particularly US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, a long-standing advocate for international religious freedom.

“Secretary Marco Rubio’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom gives us reason to believe that this Working Group can translate concern into concrete action. Accountability, protection of civilians, and justice for victims must be non-negotiable,” Osemwegie said.

But the group said the crisis remains far from resolved. Nigeria, it explained, must confront the humanitarian catastrophe left in the wake of sustained violence, including the displacement of over 11 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“Justice is incomplete without restoration. The safe return of displaced families, the rebuilding of destroyed communities, and economic compensation for lost livelihoods are essential if Nigeria is to heal and move forward,” Osemwegie noted.

SNG USA affirmed its commitment to sustained advocacy and vigilant monitoring of the Working Group’s progress. “We welcome this partnership with bated breath and prayerful hope. The world is watching. History will judge us not by statements made, but by lives saved,” Osemwegie concluded.

