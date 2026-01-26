Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Flags Off Statewide Measles-Rubella, Routine Immunisation Campaign

Funmi Ogundare

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will tomorrow, January 27, flag off the statewide Measles-Rubella (MR) and Routine Immunization (RI) campaign aimed at protecting children and adolescents from vaccine-preventable diseases across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The week-long integrated campaign will run until February 5, 2026.

Speaking on the initiative, in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, noted the campaign aligns with national and global immunisation goals and targets the prevention of measles and rubella, two highly contagious diseases with serious public health implications.

“Measles remains one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable childhood illness, while rubella infection during pregnancy can result in congenital rubella syndrome, causing conditions such as heart defects, cataracts, hearing impairment, and developmental delays in infants.

He described routine immunisation as a proven and effective intervention for preventing diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria, cervical cancer, and others.

“This integrated immunisation campaign is a critical public health intervention aimed at preventing measles, rubella, and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” Mustafa said.

Lagos State, he said, is determined to ensure that every eligible child and adolescent is reached, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, adding that the vaccines are safe, effective, and completely free.

He added that sustained immunisation efforts play a vital role in reducing child morbidity and mortality, improving school attendance, and supporting long-term economic and social development.

“Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health investments. We therefore urge parents, guardians, community and religious leaders, as well as school authorities, to support this campaign by ensuring that all eligible children and adolescents are vaccinated,” he said.

The campaign is being implemented with the support of key development partners, including the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other immunisation partners.

These collaborations, the permanent secretary said, will strengthen vaccine delivery, cold chain management, health worker training, and community engagement across the state.

“Vaccination services will be provided at primary health care facilities, schools, religious centres, and temporary vaccination posts to ensure coverage of hard-to-reach and underserved populations.

” All vaccines will be administered by trained health personnel in line with national and international safety standards.

“Residents are encouraged to visit the nearest primary health care centre or designated vaccination post within their communities during the campaign period,” Mustafa stressed.