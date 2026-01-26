  • Monday, 26th January, 2026

PSC Extends Application Deadline for Recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables by Two Weeks

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables.

The deadline for applications, originally set for 25th January 2026, will now close on 8th February 2026.

In a statement on Monday, Head of Protocol and Public Affairs at the Police Service Commission, Torty Njoku Kalu, confirmed the extension.

He said the application portal, which opened on 15th December 2025, will remain accessible to all eligible Nigerians until the new closing date.

The decision to extend the deadline, he said follows the receipt of over 400,000 applications, alongside a review highlighting significant disparities in state participation.

While some states such as Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have seen a high volume of applications, others, including Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra, have recorded notably lower submission rates.

The PSC and NPF have decided to extend the deadline in an effort to promote equitable representation across the country.

The aim is to ensure that all regions are fairly represented in the recruitment process and that no state is underrepresented in the new constable intake.

“In light of this, all eligible Nigerians, especially those from states with fewer applications, are strongly encouraged to submit their applications through the official portal before the new deadline.

State governments, local councils, sociocultural organisations, religious bodies, community leaders, and other key stakeholders are also urged to mobilise and sensitise citizens in their areas to apply. The goal is to reach as many eligible applicants as possible before the new closing date,” the statement said.

The PSC and NPF have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a fair, transparent, and inclusive recruitment process, ensuring that every qualified individual has an equal opportunity to serve in the police force.

