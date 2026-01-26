NPA Director Praises Launch of Lagos State Police Band as Milestone for Community policing 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Director of Marine and Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hon. Olalekan Badmus, has hailed the recent inauguration of the Lagos State Command Police Band as a commendable step toward strengthening police-citizen relations in Africa’s most dynamic city.

Badmus, who attended the event held in Ikeja, described the development as a positive and refreshing initiative that reveals the softer, more approachable side of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Badmus, in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY in Osogbo at the weekend praised the development as a positive step toward better police-citizen relations in Africa’s most dynamic city, and extended warm congratulations to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for his visionary leadership in driving such reforms.

According to him “It was a refreshing experience that highlighted the softer, more approachable side of the Nigerian Police Force,” Badmus remarked. “Initiatives like this prove that the Force is dedicated not just to law enforcement, but to being people-friendly and fostering the mutual growth of our society.”

The IGP officially inaugurated the band, urging its members to exhibit high standards of discipline and professionalism in performing both ceremonial and operational duties.

In his address, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, described the occasion as a significant milestone in the evolution of the command’s community engagement efforts.

Badmus particularly commended CP Jimoh, for his dedication in translating the IGP’s vision into reality within Lagos State. Under Jimoh’s leadership, the command has implemented various people-centered programs, and the new police band is positioned as an innovative tool to build goodwill through music, parades, cultural displays, and participation in public events.

“The launch of the Lagos State Police Band is a clear demonstration of the force’s evolving approach,” Badmus added. “By investing in such cultural and artistic units, the police are bridging gaps, humanizing their presence, and contributing meaningfully to societal harmony and trust-building.”

The formation of the band forms part of wider NPF reforms aimed at improving public perception and promoting community-oriented policing. Police bands traditionally support national and state ceremonies, outreach activities, and official functions, serving as a bridge between security agencies and citizens through artistic expression.

Stakeholders view the initiative as particularly relevant in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub with its dense population and intricate security demands.

The band is expected to feature in upcoming public and cultural events, reinforcing the notion that the police serve as a positive, integral component of community life and national progress.

Badmus’ endorsement from the maritime sector underscores growing inter-agency and institutional support for police modernization efforts that prioritize collaboration, trust, and shared societal advancement.