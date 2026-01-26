Musawa: Changing the Construct of Tinubu-Shettima Ticket Risky for APC 

* Says if there’s no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has warned that All Progressives Congress (APC) may significantly weaken its chances in the 2027 presidential election if it drops Vice President Kashim Shettima from the ticket, or fails to pick a northern Muslim to run with President Bola Tinubu in his re-election bid.

Musawa spoke at a recent episode of “Mic On Show” with journalist Seun Okinbaloye.

Her comments followed rising speculation that the ruling party might consider altering the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket with which APC won the 2023 election.

The minister cautioned that replacing Shettima or running without a northern Muslim would pose serious political risks for APC, particularly in the core northern states, where voting patterns were deeply influenced by regional and religious considerations.

Musawa stated, “If there is no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think.”

She explained that politics in northern Nigeria was deeply entrenched in social identity and historical voting behaviour, stating that the region remains one of the most politically sophisticated in the country.

Musawa said, “The core north states, like Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Sokoto, understand politics at a very deep level. Politics there is a way of life. People wait every four years to line up and vote because that is where they feel they have influence.”

Musawa dismissed suggestions that APC could easily reshuffle its presidential ticket without electoral consequences, describing such assumptions as politically naive and detached from northern realities.

“I think if we toy with changing the construct of what we have now, it is a problem. People who suggest otherwise may not fully understand how politics works in the north,” she warned.

Addressing the growing conversation around opposition alliances ahead of 2027, the minister expressed confidence that Tinubu and Shettima were firmly positioned to secure a second term.

She described the opposition as fragmented and overcrowded, with multiple political heavyweights competing for the same leadership space.

She stated, “You have an opposition that is overcrowded. Every single member is vying for the same spot, and that alone creates a recipe for political failure.”

While acknowledging that opposition figures remained influential and politically active, she insisted that the ruling party was not underestimating any challenger.

“We are not taking anybody lightly. But as the opposition is emerging now, I do not see how they can unseat President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima,” she added.

Musawa further stated that although APC welcomed a vibrant opposition as part of democratic development, the party was focused on strengthening its political base and consolidating support across the country ahead of the next election cycle.

“It is good for democracy to have opposition. Nobody wants a one-party state. But we are confident in our political direction,” Musawa said.