Kwankwaso, Yusuf and the Curious Politics of “Betrayal Day”.

From February 23, 2019 to January 23, 2026 — A Narrative Comes Full Circle

Nigerian politics is often driven as much by symbolism as by substance.

Few words are deployed more loosely — or more emotionally — than the word “betrayal.”

That is why many in Kano have reacted with disbelief to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s reported decision to label Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s political realignment toward the APC-led Federal Government as “betrayal,” even designating 23 January 2026 as an infamous “Betrayal Day.”

The irony, however, is difficult to ignore: the same Kwankwaso has long been politically associated with one of the most talked-about rupture points in opposition politics — 23 February 2019, the day of Nigeria’s presidential election, when the PDP and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp faced internal fractures and accusations of strategic abandonment.

In other words, Kano is now being asked to accept a moral lecture on betrayal from a figure whose own political history has been entangled with betrayal allegations.

A Tale of Two Dates.

For many observers, these two dates now form an uncomfortable parallel.

February 23, 2019: The general election in which Atiku Abubakar sought to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the aftermath, opposition circles were rife with accusations that key actors, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, pursued personal political calculations rather than collective opposition unity.

January 23, 2026: Kwankwaso now declares “Betrayal Day” over Yusuf’s alignment with the ruling party — not over an election betrayal, but over a governance-driven repositioning intended, supporters argue, to connect Kano more directly to federal opportunities.

The question therefore arises: is betrayal a serious moral concept, or merely a political weapon deployed when convenient?

Realignment Is Not Treason — It Is Governance Strategy.

First principles matter. Political realignment is not betrayal. It is part of democracy.

Governors are elected to govern states, not to preserve the emotional expectations of any one political movement indefinitely.

Across Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, leaders have crossed platforms repeatedly — often in response to shifting national realities, internal party crises, or the developmental demands of their people.

Kano itself has never been politically static: NEPU, PRP, PDP, ANPP, APC, NNPP — the state’s history reflects strategic recalibration, not ideological imprisonment.

If political movement is betrayal, then Nigerian politics itself would be impossible.

The Difference Between 2019 Politics and 2026 Governance.

What makes the current accusation particularly contentious is that Governor Yusuf’s reported repositioning is being framed by supporters not as personal ambition, but as developmental pragmatism.

Kano is Nigeria’s commercial heartbeat in the North. Its needs are enormous:

security coordination

industrial revival

infrastructure expansion

youth employment and investment.

In today’s Nigeria, many of these outcomes depend heavily on centre-state synergy.

Mega projects — rail corridors, highways, power investments, security support — require cooperation with Abuja. Kano cannot remain permanently distant from federal machinery if it seeks accelerated development.

Thus, Yusuf’s supporters argue that alignment is not betrayal.

It is leverage.

The Irony of Weaponising “Betrayal”.

This is where the contradiction sharpens.

Kwankwaso’s political critics have long argued that his moves around the 2019 election period weakened opposition cohesion and placed personal strategy above coalition discipline.

Yet today, he presents himself as the moral custodian of loyalty, condemning Yusuf for choosing a path that may deliver tangible dividends to Kano citizens.

The politics begins to resemble not principle, but projection: a man once accused of abandoning allies now accusing others of the same.

Kano Voters Will Judge Delivery, Not Theatre.

Ultimately, Kano’s electorate is sophisticated.

They do not vote based purely on slogans or symbolic days.

They remember that Kano delivered Buhari and the APC overwhelming support in 2019 — over 1.46 million votes — showing that Kano can align with the centre when it believes the terms are right.

Kano is not permanently opposition.

Kano is permanently strategic.

Politics Needs Statesmanship, Not Naming Ceremonies.

Senator Kwankwaso remains an important figure in Kano’s political story.

But maturity demands recognising that protégés may make independent choices shaped by governance pressures.

Branding such choices as betrayal does not strengthen Kano.

It diminishes the seriousness of political debate.

Governor Yusuf, for his part, must prove that any federal alignment translates into visible development: roads, security gains, industrial opportunity and lasting legacies.

That is the true test — not the theatrics of “Betrayal Day.”

Conclusion:

Kano Must Not Be Held Hostage to Emotional Politics

In the end, Kano belongs not to movements, but to its people.

If Yusuf’s repositioning is rooted in development logic, then the betrayal label is misplaced.

And if Kwankwaso’s own history includes moments where others felt abandoned — particularly around February 23, 2019 — then declaring January 23, 2026 as “Betrayal Day” is not moral clarity.

It is political irony.

History will not remember symbolic accusations.

History will remember who delivered progress.

Dr. G. Fraser. MFR

The National Patriots.