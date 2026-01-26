Kajuru Kidnapping: Gbenga Hashim Accuses Govt of Complicity in Nigeria’s Insecurity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has accused the Nigerian government and elements within the security apparatus of complicity in the country’s worsening insecurity, warning that terrorism and mass kidnappings cannot be defeated amid official denial, suppression of facts, and intimidation of affected communities.

Hashim made the remarks while reacting to the kidnapping of over 170 persons in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, an incident that security authorities initially denied before later acknowledging.

According to him, the denial exposed a troubling and increasingly common pattern in Nigeria’s security management, the suppression of information rather than decisive action. “No matter the level of international action against terrorism, Nigeria will not get results as long as local authorities are compromised and complicit,” Hashim said.

He described the initial handling of the Kajuru incident as a “calculated attempt to erase a crime,” arguing that it reflects a system that now treats truth as a liability instead of a foundation for effective security response. Hashim also raised concerns over the alleged intimidation of victim communities, noting that affected populations are often pressured into silence rather than protected by authorities.

The former presidential candidate linked this trend to heightened international scrutiny of Nigeria’s security situation following the United States’ Christmas Day airstrikes on terrorist locations in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the period after the strikes witnessed further attacks that were allegedly concealed by officials. He cited reports from Kebbi State, where terrorists reportedly killed at least nine people about a week after the U.S. operation.

“Credible community leaders confirmed that information about the killings was officially suppressed, and warnings were issued against speaking out,” Hashim stated.

He further criticised the federal government’s response to the U.S. strikes, accusing the APC-led administration of failing to leverage the operation to dismantle terrorist networks.

Hashim said that despite claims by government officials that Nigeria had prior knowledge of the strikes, there was no corresponding deployment of ground forces to intercept or apprehend fleeing insurgents.

“Surviving terrorists were allowed to escape across the border into Niger Republic. This was a missed strategic opportunity,” he said.

According to Hashim, the failure, or unwillingness to intercept retreating insurgents raises serious questions about intent within Nigeria’s security architecture.

“Nigeria’s insecurity is no longer just about capacity, funding, or intelligence. It is increasingly about intent and accountability,” he added.

He concluded by warning that unless official denial, information suppression, and alleged complicity are confronted head-on, Nigeria’s security crisis will persist, regardless of foreign support or military intervention.