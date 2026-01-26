Hazy Weather: FRSC Urges Motorists to Exercise Caution 

• Says atmospheric conditions pose significant risks to road users

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Monday cautioned motorists nationwide to exercise heightened caution following prevailing hazy weather conditions currently being experienced across several parts of the country, resulting in poor visibility and reduced clarity on major highways.

The FRSC noted that the current dust haze, occasioned largely by seasonal atmospheric conditions, poses significant risks to road users, particularly drivers whose vision may be impaired while driving.

It added that reduced visibility under such conditions increases the likelihood of road crashes if adequate caution is not observed.

Reacting to the development, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, emphasised the need for deliberate caution and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Mohammed, in a statement issued by Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, admonished motorists that hazy weather conditions and dust haze significantly reduce visibility and reaction time for drivers.

At such times, speeding becomes even more dangerous. He therefore appeals to all motorists to slow down, obey speed limits, and drive defensively to avoid preventable crashes.

In view of the prevailing reduced visibility conditions associated with the dust haze, the corps advises all motorists to strictly comply with traffic regulations and adopt safe driving practices at all times.

Drivers are specifically urged to reduce speed and comply with prescribed speed limits, especially on highways affected by hazy conditions.

“Maintain safety following distances to allow adequate reaction time; and ensure that headlights, tail lights, and brake lights are fully functional and used appropriately, even during daytime where visibility is impaired,” the statement said.

The FRSC called on motorists to avoid dangerous driving behaviours such as wrongful overtaking, over-speeding, distracted driving and ensure windscreens are clean and wipers are functional to enhance visibility.

The corps further appealed to drivers of commercial vehicles to prioritize passenger safety by avoiding unnecessary speed and ensuring full compliance with road safety regulations, particularly during periods of dust haze.

The FRSC, however, reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives on Nigerian roads and assured the public that its patrol teams are on high alert to monitor traffic flow, enforce compliance and provide prompt assistance where necessary.

The corps encouraged motorists to cooperate with its operatives and report emergencies through the corps’ toll-free emergency numbers, 122.

