Group Faults NBA President’s Position on Maina’s Award 

– Asks him to account for Rivers N300m donation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A group under the aegis of Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), has faulted the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Afam Osigwe, SAN, on his position of an award on the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, by the Garki branch of the NBA.

The group which accused the president of undue interference in branch activities, want him to account for the N300 million the association received from the Rivers State Government in support of last year’s general conference.

Recall Osigwe had in a statement on Friday, berated the Garki branch chairman, Anthony Ojo, for the recognition and award on Maina, accusing him of appearing to endorse corruption.

Ojo had on Thursday handed the NBA’s award to Maina “in recognition of” his “dedication to public service, courage and perseverance in the face of adversity,” as well as his commitment to the rule of law, due process and justice institutions.

According to the branch chairman, Maina was honoured for exemplifying service guided by law and courage anchored in justice, adding that he “went through a lot in the hands of those bent on destroying the work he was called to do.

“We are honouring him for his efforts concerning pension reforms and all he has done and continues to do in the development of the country,” the NBA chairman said.

Reacting, the national body of the NBA said it viewed with disdain the purported appointment of Maina, “who was convicted for stealing over N2 billion in pension

funds, as ‘Grand Patron of NBA Garki Branch’ by the Chairman of NBA Garki Branch, Anthony Bamidele Ojo”.

In a sharp reaction the NYAN, while accusing Osigwe of interfering with the activities of a branch of the NBA, called on the national president to render a detailed account of how the N300 million the NBA received from Rivers State for the 2025 Annual General Conference was spent.

Recall that the NBA had initially slated the conference for Port Harcourt, Rivers State but had to shift venue to Enugu State, following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, last year.

Recall also that in its response to calls for the return of the donation following the change in venue, the NBA had claimed that the money was a “gift” from Rivers State, adding that it did not sell the hosting rights for the conference.

Speaking on Saturday, at a press briefing in Abuja, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Godswill Apeh Itodo, claimed the Garki Branch of the NBA has the right to take decisions on its own.

“The Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria is compelled to address the nation today following the disturbing, overreaching, and politically coloured actions of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Afam Osigwe, SAN, in relation to the internal affairs of the NBA Garki Branch and the recognition accorded to Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

“We state clearly and without ambiguity: The conduct of the NBA President amounts to unnecessary meddling, executive overreach, and an abuse of moral authority.

“The NBA Garki Branch is not a personal department of the NBA President. It is a constitutionally recognised branch with autonomy to make lawful decisions within its internal framework.

“For the NBA President to descend into branch-level affairs with threats, suspensions, and public disclaimers smacks of insecurity, intolerance, and authoritarianism”, he said.

Itodo while accusing Osigwe of having obsession with control, rather than leadership, said his actions raises serious concerns about the direction of the NBA under his watch.

“Before lecturing Nigerians on integrity, Mr. Afam Osigwe owes the Nigerian public and the legal community a clear account of the ₦300,000,000 reportedly received from the Rivers State Government for the hosting of the NBA Annual General Conference.

“Till date, no detailed public breakdown has been issued. In the N300m received by Mr. Afam Osigwe. No transparent accounting record has been presented by him; no independent audit has been published on the whereabouts of the N300 million”

“We ask: Who received the money? How was it spent? Why the silence? Moral authority cannot be asserted by press statements—it is earned through transparency”, the group said.

Speaking on the award to Maina, the group submitted that contrary to attempts at retrospective justification, Abdulrasheed Maina deserved the recognition accorded to him, since he has served the nation meritoriously and therefore, deserves the award.

“Going by documented records, he has served this country meritoriously, and is being owed N65 billion by the Buhari Administration. Was Afam Osigwe not part of the legal team that were after the recovery of the N65 billion being owed Maina?

“It is trite law that recognition or civic engagement does not amount to acquittal, nor does it constitute an endorsement of any Unsubstantiated conduct.

“While it is acknowledged that Mr. Maina has a pending appeal regarding what he described as ORGANIZED MAL-conviction, it is incontrovertible that the same matter is pending before a superior Court of competent jurisdiction.

“By virtue of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), such pending proceedings are sub judice and must be determined strictly on their merits.

“Any conduct that purports to impose additional sanctions, deny civic dignity, or subject an individual to prejudicial treatment outside the scope of a subsisting judicial pronouncement amounts to extra-judicial punishment, is inconsistent with due process, and offends the principles of fair hearing, proportionality, and the rule of law, which is basically something very important to note”, he said.

Meanwhile, the group condemned the disclaimer issued by Ojo, reversing the patronship, accusing him of ‘throwing his branch under the bus’ to appease external pressure.