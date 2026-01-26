FG to Pay Severance Benefits to Disengaged NEPC Staff

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to paying severance benefits to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) staff members that were disengaged from service in 2005.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Arabi, stated this in Gombe on Monday while flagging off the five-day verification for the concerned staff in the North-east region.

Arabi said that BPSR in collaboration with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and other stakeholders were in the state to verify staff and next of kin who were disengaged and have not been fully paid.

He stated that after the verification, the disengaged staff would be paid like their colleagues from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), who were verified two years ago and have now been completely paid.

“We are here to ascertain and verify Federal Government officials that were affected as a result of the 2006/2007 Public Service Reforms, where quite a number of public servants were disengaged.

“Unfortunately, all these years we have not been able to settle their entitlements, with quite a number of them who have not been paid.

“Two years ago, we verified the staff of the Nigerian Immigration Service and we are glad to say that all of them have been paid 100 per cent.

“Now we are here to verify Nigeria Export Promotion Council and we are hoping that immediately we finish this, all of them will get paid,” he said.

Arabi commended President Bola Tinubu for making it possible to pay the outstanding debt that have stayed quite long.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended President Tinubu and the leadership of BPSR and other relevant agencies for making it possible to receive their benefits.

Mrs Yagana Kalama from Borno, said it felt good that after 20 years she and her colleagues were called for verification to get paid.

“I am so happy and this money is coming at the right time because it has not been easy; all we can say is that we are grateful to God, Mr President and everyone,” she said. (NAN)