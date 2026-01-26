FG Seeks Global Partners to Boost Housing Delivery Under Renewed Hope Agenda

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has called on global investors and real estate developers to partner with Nigeria in scaling housing delivery under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

Dangiwa, in a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, on Monday described the country’s housing market as one of the largest, most immediate and bankable demand opportunities in Africa.

The minister made this known in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during a high-level panel session on ‘Building Strong Foundations: The Role of Government in Real Estate,’ at the 2026 Saudi Real Estate Forum (RFF 2026).

According to him, Nigeria’s housing strategy under the Renewed Hope Agenda is built on a clear affordability benchmark as no household should spend more than one-third of its income on housing, whether through rent or mortgage.

He explained that the Renewed Hope Housing Programme adopted an income-based framework to ensure that housing products aligned with citizens’ real earning realities.

Haiba said: ”Under this structure, Nigeria is delivering: Renewed Hope Cities for higher-income earners, Renewed Hope Estates for middle-income families and Social Housing for low to no-income Nigerians.

“Affordability must be treated as a practical delivery standard not a slogan; the programme is designed around what Nigerians can actually pay.

“Government must intervene most strongly in segments where private markets will not naturally provide solutions particularly for low-income citizens.”

Dangiwa disclosed that the programme prioritised Nigerians with the greatest need, including vulnerable groups such as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He revealed that under the Renewed Hope Social Estates initiative, 30 per cent of housing units would be delivered free to support people who require urgent housing stability.

The minister stated that the private sector fits most strongly in the segments where projects remain commercially viable especially the Renewed Hope Cities and parts of the Renewed Hope Estates which provide clearer pathways for market-based investment and returns.

He assured investors that government’s role is to de-risk housing delivery by addressing constraints only the public sector could resolve, including: land readiness, supporting infrastructure, and improvements to approvals and delivery processes that reduce cost and shorten timelines.

Dangiwa explained that the approach remained simple and practical as government takes on risks it could control such as land and right-of-way while private partners focus on construction, operations and financing.

Dangiwa stressed that Nigeria’s housing demand is “massive and immediate,” noting that Renewed Hope Cities are already delivering in Abuja, Kano and Lagos, demonstrating that the programme is not theoretical but is active, market-facing and scalable.

He urged investors not to remain on the sidelines, stating that Nigeria’s message is clear.

“Don’t come and watch come and partner with us to deliver at scale,”he said. (NAN)