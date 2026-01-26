Exercise Restore Hope IX and the Making of a More Adaptable, Disciplined and Combat-ready Nigerian Army

In an era where modern warfare demands agility, professionalism and seamless joint operations, the Nigerian Army is deliberately reshaping its fighting force through intensive, mission-driven training under Exercise Restore Hope IX, which was designed to forge a more adaptable, disciplined and combat-ready constitutional force capable of prevailing across diverse and complex security theatres. From sharpening infantry skills and mental resilience to reinforcing ethical conduct and leadership accountability, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the exercise reflects a broader commitment to building an Army prepared not just to fight, but to win and sustain peace

In a security environment increasingly defined by asymmetric threats, joint operations and rapidly evolving battle spaces, the Nigerian Army is sharpening its combat edge through deliberate, mission-focused training.

Central to this effort is Exercise Restore Hope IX, a programme conceived to transform the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient constitutional force capable of operating effectively within joint and multi-agency environments.

Forging Combat Excellence for Modern Warfare

That vision came into sharp focus at the Final Exercise and Graduation Ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Training Camp, Kachia, Kaduna State, on Friday, January 23, 2026, where officers and soldiers concluded months of intensive, high-tempo training designed to prepare them for the realities of modern warfare.

Addressing the graduating troops, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, charged them to translate their rigorous training into tangible operational victories as they deploy across various theatres of operation to confront Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Combat excellence, discipline, adaptability and teamwork are essential requirements for success in modern warfare,” the Army Chief said, stressing that these attributes must define the conduct of Nigerian Army personnel on and off the battlefield.

Restore Hope IX and the Army’s Transformation Agenda

Lieutenant General Shaibu described Exercise Restore Hope as a critical component of the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda, deliberately structured to build a professional, resilient and mission-oriented force capable of operating effectively within joint and multi-agency environments.

According to him, the exercise was designed not only to sharpen combat skills but also to instil the mental toughness and operational flexibility required for sustained engagements in complex and hostile environments.

He noted that the advanced infantry training undertaken during the exercise had equipped the graduating troops with enhanced marksmanship, physical endurance, combat medical skills and the mental resilience required for sustained and high-tempo operations.

Training for High-tempo and Austere Operations

The COAS expressed confidence that the skills acquired during the exercise would significantly enhance the potency, lethality and effectiveness of Nigerian Army troops across operational theatres.

He commended the instructors and training establishments for maintaining high standards, noting that graduates of previous editions of Exercise Restore Hope had continued to distinguish themselves in various operations nationwide.

“My leadership remains committed to introducing innovative training regimes while consolidating existing ones to strengthen manpower capacity and operational effectiveness,” Shaibu said.

Professionalism, Ethics and Operational Legitimacy

Beyond tactical proficiency, the Army Chief underscored the importance of ethical conduct in military operations. He stressed that battlefield success must be anchored on professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability, noting that ethical conduct remains vital to maintaining public confidence and operational legitimacy.

He urged the graduating officers and soldiers to demonstrate empathy towards citizens while remaining firm and resolute against threats to peace and stability.

Shaibu also assured the troops of firm leadership and sustained support, while tasking commanders at all levels to lead, support and care for their personnel.

The COAS also commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support for the Nigerian Army, describing it as critical to sustaining training, morale and operational effectiveness, this was just as he praised the Chief of Training (Army) and his team, as well as the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, instructors and support staff, for ensuring the success of Exercise Restore Hope IX.

From Post-basic Orientation to Model Combat Training

Earlier, the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Valentine Okoro, described Exercise Restore Hope, now in its ninth series, as one of the Nigerian Army’s most important post-basic training platforms for sharpening combat skills, building resilience and preparing soldiers for contemporary operational realities.

He said the exercise, which began as a post-basic orientation package for young soldiers, had evolved into the Nigerian Army’s model training programme for enhancing lethality and operational dominance across theatres of operation.

According to him, the exercise was initiated under the tutelage of the current COAS when he served as the Deputy Chief of Training (Training and Exercises), noting that the programme has now reached its ninth series.

“The sustainability of Exercise Restore Hope over the years reflects the professionalism, competence and resilience of the Nigerian soldier, especially as our instructors effectively sustained the programme after the exit of foreign mentors,” Okoro said.

Building a Resilient and Combat-ready Force

Major General Okoro stated that graduates of the exercise had continued to justify the vision behind the training through their effectiveness and proficiency in various operational theatres, leading to the expansion of the training capacity from one battalion to two battalions.

He added that the objectives of the exercise aligned perfectly with the COAS’s command philosophy, stressing that the programme had become one of the Army’s most important avenues for generating a combat-ready force.

The Chief of Training explained that the graduates underwent intensive training in marksmanship, physical fitness, combat medic skills, direct action operations and Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), among other high-intensity combat competencies.

Rewarding Excellence and Sustaining Momentum

The soldiers, he said, were trained to operate under strenuous and austere conditions. “They are proficient in weapon handling by day and night, capable of accurate first-round engagement, and able to fight effectively as a team,” Okoro said.

He affirmed that the training objectives had been fully achieved, adding that every graduating soldier had been transformed into a highly resilient and effective combatant.

Okoro further disclosed that the COAS had approved the conduct of subsequent batches of the exercise and had directed the development of a reward and welfare framework to motivate outstanding graduates in the field.

At the close of the ceremony, Lieutenant General Shaibu formally declared Exercise Restore Hope IX closed, congratulated the graduating officers and soldiers, and approved the immediate promotion and decoration of seven soldiers who distinguished themselves as instructors during the exercise.