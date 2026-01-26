Ecobank Nigeria, Soto Gallery Announce 2026 +234 Art Fair, Championing ‘Inclusivity’

Ecobank Nigeria and Soto Gallery have announced plans to host the third edition of the +234 Art Fair, scheduled to take place from March 5-8, 2026 at the Ecobank Pan‑African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2026 edition, themed ‘Inclusivity,’ underscores Ecobank and Soto Gallery’s shared commitment to creative entrepreneurship, equitable access and the deliberate expansion of opportunity within Nigeria’s contemporary art ecosystem.

The +234 Art Fair has quickly established itself as one of Lagos’ most important contemporary art platforms, with a distinct focus on emerging and often ungalleried Nigerian artists.

In just a few years, the fair has become a critical gateway—connecting local talent to collectors, patrons, cultural institutions and global audiences, while strengthening Nigeria’s creative economy.

In line with its commitment to inclusivity, the curatorial team for the 2026 +234 Art Fair undertook an extensive nationwide research process, travelling across more than 15 states to identify and engage artists beyond traditional art centres.

This on-ground approach reflects the fair’s dedication to equitable representation, ensuring that artists from diverse regions, backgrounds and creative contexts are meaningfully considered within the selection process.

Speaking on the 2026 edition, Founder of Soto Gallery and +234 Art Fair, Tola Akerele, said the theme ‘Inclusivity’ reflects a clear intent to widen representation and reposition visibility within the art space.

“Inclusivity is about opening doors wider and changing who gets seen, supported and celebrated,” she said. “We are already receiving exceptional works from artists who might otherwise not have access to platforms like this. The application remains open, and I encourage Nigerian artists to seize this opportunity to be recognised among the continent’s finest.”

Also commenting, the Head, SME Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, described the 2026 fair as a purposeful intervention aimed at reshaping how Nigerian creativity is discovered, supported and sustained.

“For the third edition of the +234 Art Fair, we celebrate Inclusivity as both a principle and a practice,” Odu said. “Art belongs to everyone. This fair intentionally broadens the frame—moving beyond traditional centres of access to spotlight talent from the margins, from new geographies, and from voices that deserve to be heard.”

She added: “If you are an artist working across boundaries, challenging perspectives, or creating outside established systems, this is your moment. +234 Art Fair 2026 is about building a more equitable creative future—together.”

The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including art lovers from across Nigeria, residents of the African diaspora, senior government officials, policymakers, members of the diplomatic community, collectors and global art enthusiasts.

For more information and application details, interested artists are encouraged to apply via the official +234 Art Fair channels.