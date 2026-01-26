Delta APC Stakeholders to Intensify Fence-mending, Membership Registration

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State at the meeting in Asaba at the weekend underscored the need to strengthen machinery towards unity, e-registration of members, grassroots mobilisation and fine-tuning of preparations for the party congresses.

Addressing the stakeholders at the Government House Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori harped on the need for humility among politicians at all times as leadership derives its legitimacy from the people, which makes humility, empathy and true service inevitable to sustainable leadership.

Oborevwori urged the stakeholders to place collective interest above personal considerations, resist division and avoid unnecessary conflicts, noting that unity remains the party’s greatest strength.

The stakeholders meeting offered opportunities to review progress, strengthen structures and prepare for critical political milestones at different levelsin in the state, he said.

Considering the less-than-satisfactory reports from.the current Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the state, the governor stressed the need intensify strategic mass mobilisation, registration and participation, adding that these were critical to the electoral fortunes of the APC.

He noted the need for the stakeholders to ensure massive votes for President Bola Tinubu and all other APC candidates in 2027, saying that their actual strength and democratic relevance would be determined by the number of votes they are able to deliver at elections.

Former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended stakeholders for their unity and sustained engagement, urging intensified grassroots mobilisation to deepen e-registration by taking the exercise to homes and communities.

He emphasised inclusiveness, and consensus in the conduct of congresses, praising Governor Oborevwori’s role in fostering harmony and urging leaders to return to their constituencies with renewed commitment.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), urged members to maintain focus as the party approaches congresses, commending the progress recorded in the e-registration exercise and the party’s growing diversity.

He cautioned against rumours and delays, called for early engagement and consensus-building at the local level, and sued for more dialogue to reduce tension in the party.

Former deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, whose presence apparently thrilled the stakeholders, commended Governor Oborevwori for convening the meeting and described his visit to Government House after many years as a gesture of inclusiveness.

He pledged to work in unity with Governor Oborevwori and other stakeholders to strengthen the APC.

In his welcome remarks, State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said that he was excited at the impressive turnout of stakeholders at the meeting, saying that the party had recorded much progress regarding the realignment and reconciliation since Governor Oborevwori, his predecessor and thousands of others joined the APC in April 2025.

On the current e-registration and congress preparations, Delta North APC Chairman, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, noted peace in the district but highlighted challenges with registration.

Delta Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, also reported progress with Okpe Local Government leading statewide and appealed for restraint pending guidelines, while Delta South Chairman, Prince Austin Oribioye, urged the resolution of technical glitches to meet targets.

The State e-Registration Coordinator, Prince Fred Mordi, disclosed that Delta State had been selected to host the South-South training, reporting rising registration figures despite minor challenges and expressed confidence that targets would be met before the deadline.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of late Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who represented Delta North Senatorial District at the Senate from 2019 to 2023, being replaced by incumbent, Senator Ned Nwoko