Dangiwa Urges States, Others to Back National Homeownership Campaign

Says initiative will strengthen grassroots housing delivery

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has called on state governments, housing institutions, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and key stakeholders in the built environment to actively participate in and support the national homeownership and housing development campaign.

Scheduled to commence on 4–5 March 2026 in Katsina State, the minister made the call while delivering an address on day four of the 14th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development currently held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dangiwa said that the campaign represents the ministry’s determination to lead a unified and coordinated approach to subnational housing development, working closely with state governments to ensure that federal programmes, reforms, finance opportunities and private capital are translated into real and deliverable projects at the state level.

“I want to use this platform to call on all stakeholders – Governors, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, housing institutions, developers, financiers and professionals -to actively support and participate in this campaign, which will be flagged off in Katsina State from 4th to 5th March, 2026,” the minister said.

He urged stakeholders to see the initiative as a collective effort to drive sustainable homeownership across the states of the Federation.

The campaign being organised by Know This Nigeria Network (KTNN) in collaboration with the ministry, is designed to connect federal housing reforms, policies and interventions with state-level implementation.

It features two major components, including regional executive sessions and public homeownership seminars aimed at strengthening linkages between federal housing institutions, DFIs and state governments.

Dangiwa noted that the campaign aligns with the ministry’s newly introduced unified housing delivery framework, which seeks to deepen collaboration between the federal and state governments in delivering housing at scale and building sustainable cities nationwide.

“Our new direction is to ensure that the ministry and all federal housing institutions function as one government, delivering results that directly support state and local implementation efforts. This is to ensure that we operate not in silos, but as one coherent national housing delivery system working in direct support of state-level delivery,” he stated.

In his presentation at the council meeting, the National Coordinator of the Campaign, Muhammed Adamu, disclosed that Katsina state will host the North-west edition, which will serve as the inaugural outing of the nationwide programme.

He explained that a coordinated national homeownership and urban development campaign provides a practical framework for creating structured synergy between the ministry, federal housing institutions, DFIs and state governments.

“It provides clear and consistent platforms for awareness and engagement, and enables sustained interaction beyond one-off meetings or political cycles,” he said.

The programme is the sector’s highest policy and decision-making forum, bringing together key actors across the housing and urban development ecosystem.

This year’s edition was themed: ‘‘Achieving Housing Delivery and Sustainable Cities through Effective Land Management, Urban Renewal, Promotion of Local Building Materials, and Public-Private Partnerships in Nigeria.’’