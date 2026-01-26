Convocation: 40 TASFUED Students Bag First Class

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than 40 out of 4, 785 regular students that would be graduating at the 17th Convocation of the Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ijebuode made First Class.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of TASFUED, Prof. Adekunle Adeogun, disclosed the performances of the students at a press conference on the 17th Convocation Ceremony of the university.

The news conference, which was held at the Senate Chamber of the institution, was attended by principal officers of the university, who explained several issues concerning the university.

Giving further breakdown of performances of students, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that 1,466 obtained Second Class Upper Division, 2,768 obtained Second Class Lower Division, 492 Third Class Division, and 92 Pass Degree.

Apart from the regular students, Adeogun disclosed that 269 part-time students would be graduating while 88 are graduating from the Nigerian Army College of Education (NACOE).

At the postgraduate level, Adeogun said the university would be graduating a total number of 356 graduands.

He gave the breakdown of the graduands as 73 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), 21 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) holders; 85 M.Ed; 50 M.Sc; 19 M.A; 05 M.A (Ed), 13 MLIS and 90 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) graduates.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, said the graduating figures reflect the growing academic strength and postgraduate capacity of the university.

He said that the university has added 12 new courses, including Entrepreneurship Education, Land Transport Planning and Management, Physics and Electronics, and Software Engineering.

He added that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa would deliver the convocation lecture.

On the honourary doctorate, Adeogun disclosed that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and a former governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, would bag honourary degrees.

He said the honorary doctorates are in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, governance, and community service.

He said, “Senator Oluremi Tinubu will receive a Doctor of Science in Education (Childhood Education), Governor Dapo Abiodun will receive a Doctor of Science in Education (Education Management), and Olusegun Osoba will receive a Doctor of Science in Education (Political Science).”

Speaking on the benefits of National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Adeogun said 6,251 students have benefited from the NELFUND programme, with 700 million naira disbursed to 4,210 students this session.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the programme, noting it has prevented students from dropping out due to lack of fees.

He said, “The 17th Convocation is, therefore, a celebration of progress, national recognition, and renewed commitment to educational excellence. As we graduate another legion of professionals, we reaffirm our resolve to remain a leading University of Education in Africa.”