Barau Urges Troops to Repel Bandits’ Incursion into Kano 

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, yesterday, carried out an on-the-spot assessment of security operations in Kano State, and urged troops to constantly repel incursion of bandits and terrorists into the state.

He said this while visiting four troops’ camps across Gwarzo, Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas following recent bandits’ incursions into communities in Kano North Senatorial District.

The visit of the Deputy Senate President came on the heels of the deployment of a joint security task force, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stem cross-border attacks by armed groups from neighbouring states.

A statement by his Media Aide, Ismail Mudashir, explained that on arrival at Kano, Barau proceeded to the Lakwaya ward in Gwarzo LGA, where he met with security operatives and inspected a parade led by the Joint Task Force Commander in the area, Lt. Abdullahi Sadiq.

He was accompanied by the Garrison Commander of the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kano, Lieutenant Colonel I. Ekoh, alongside other senior security officials.

Commending the operatives for their sacrifices, the Deputy Senate President thanked President Bola Tinubu for his swift intervention, noting that the President’s directive to the nation’s security chiefs led to the rapid deployment now restoring calm to affected communities.

He urged the troops to sustain the momentum and decisively flush out criminal elements threatening peace in the area.

Addressing residents, Barau called for maximum cooperation with security agencies, stressing that community support was vital to the success of ongoing operations.

He later visited additional camps in Tsaure and Faruruwa wards of Shanono LGA and in Tsanyawa LGA, where he similarly engaged and encouraged the personnel.

In Faruruwa, community leaders expressed appreciation for the security deployment and other federal interventions.

Responding to local requests, Barau announced plans for the construction of a dam to support the community.

The lawmaker said the visit was aimed at reassuring residents, engaging security personnel directly and reinforcing efforts to permanently restore peace across Kano North.