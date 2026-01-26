Amosun: Why Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027 is Crucial to Nat’l Growth, Political Stability

*Says north-south rotation must be upheld

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, declared support for the second term aspiration of President Bola Tinubu, saying it was germane to the growth, political stability and development of the country.

Speaking with newsmen during his 68th birthday anniversary held in Ake, Abeokuta, the state capital, Amosun added that the north and south understanding for rotational presidency must be upheld for equity and fairness.

According to him, it was only fair and just for the South to complete an eight-year presidential tenure in line with Nigeria’s rotational arrangement.

Reaffirming his membership of the APC, the former senator stressed that equity and national stability demanded respect for zoning between the North and South, adding that the rotational agreement remained a “no-brainer” for anyone who truly desiredd unity and fairness in Nigeria.

“In the interest of Nigeria, we must observe rotation. If the North takes the presidency this time, the South will have to take it the next time.

“The last president from the North was President Muhammadu Buhari. He did how many years? Eight years.

“Now, it is the turn of us in the South. And we have President Tinubu in the saddle, President Tinubu representing all of us in Nigeria primarily, but he is from the South-West zone.

“And he is representing all of us in the South. So, indeed, it is a no-brainer for anybody that loves Nigeria to agree that whatever we are doing, we should respect that rotational arrangement and that rotational agreement.”

Amosun, who noted that the reforms of the Tinubu administration came with with early hardship, explained that, they were beginning to yield positive results just as he urged citizens to remain patient, with confidence that the Renewed Hope agenda would ultimately deliver dividends of democracy.

The event was attended by several APC stalwarts, including former Minister of Mines and Steel Development Lekan Adegbite; and former Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye.

Also present were former Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola; former CBN Deputy Governor, Tunde Lemo; and former senators Iyabo Anisulowo and Gbenga Obadara, several among other party supporters and loyalists.