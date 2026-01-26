2027: Fear Grips Daura APC Over Ex-DSS Boss’ Guber Ambition

• Party endorses Radda’s re-election

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Anxiety has reportedly taken hold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Daura Senatorial District of Katsina State following the declaration of interest by a former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, to contest the 2027 governorship election.

Daura’s declaration to contest for the Katsina State gubernatorial seat on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADC) during the party’s recent youth sensitization and mobilization enlightenment programme held in Katsina, has unsettled existing political structures within the APC.

Insiders say the former intelligence chief’s entry into the governorship race has perturbed key APC stakeholders and members in Daura, particularly among entrenched power blocs that have, over the years, dominated the district’s political space.

Investigation further revealed that Daura’s ambition is being viewed by many as a major shake-up, capable of redrawing loyalties and upsetting long-standing arrangements ahead of the 2027 general election.

A source within the ruling APC described the mood in Daura as one of “quiet panic,” noting that the former DSS boss commands wide name recognition, strong elite connections and a security pedigree that resonates with voters in a state grappling with banditry and insecurity.

The source further disclosed that the ex-security boss’ decision to join the race is driven by what he described as a desire to “restore security, discipline and effective governance” in Katsina State.

However, some APC stakeholders in Duara Local Government Area led by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Nasir Yahaya-Daura, have expressed their support for Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for re-election in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at an endorsement gathering in Daura Monday, Yahaya-Daura commended Governor Radda’s leadership, foresight and unwavering commitment in restoring security, fostering economic and infrastructural development.

Describing the endorsement as a unanimous and unified decision of the people of Daura, the speaker said it was rooted in the governor’s performance, leadership and a shared vision for continued progress at both the state and national levels.

Despite the low turnout at the endorsement event held at the Daura Local Government Secretariat, Yahaya-Daura said the backing of Governor Radda reflects the collective yearnings and aspirations of the people of the area.

He said: “We have convened here to officially endorse the re-election of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for a second term. He is our only governorship candidate for 2027. This endorsement is a unified decision of the people of Daura Local Government, including market men and women.

“The people of Daura have asked us to inform the world, as well as the APC leadership at both the national and state levels that come 2027, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda is their governorship candidate. In Daura, we have no other political party apart from the APC.”