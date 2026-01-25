Fire Service: Explosive Materials Trigger Explosion At Lagos Industrial Estate

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that explosive materials stored in a warehouse caused the fire that ravaged parts of the Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos Saturday evening.

The agency’s Controller General, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeseye said that the agency received a distress call at 9:29 p.m. and arrived at the scene just 11 minutes later, at 9:40 p.m.

“Firefighters from the Ajegunle, Sari Iganmu, Okota, and Alausa stations were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze.

“The warehouse contained hundreds of 200-litre drums of explosive materials, putting neighbouring facilities at significant risk.

“Through a coordinated effort, firefighters brought the blaze under control by 05:55 a.m on Sunday, preventing further escalation,” she said.

The controller general said that no casualties were reported.

According to her, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.

The agency’s boss praised the swift response of her teams and urged businesses and residents to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations to prevent future incidents. (NAN)