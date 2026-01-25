DSS Arrests Two Suspected Sea Pirates, Foils Planned Hijack of Crude Oil Vessel

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested two suspected members of a sea piracy syndicate, thwarting an alleged plan to hijack a crude oil–laden vessel in the Gulf of Guinea and abduct its crew.

Security sources disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Saturday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, while allegedly finalising plans for the operation.

The suspects were identified as Geoffrey Atizara, 38, a native of Aleibiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and Divine Kelechi Unueze, 42, from Nekede in Owerri, Imo State.

They were reportedly apprehended at a hotel located on Tenacious Street in the Edepie area of Yenagoa following actionable intelligence by the DSS.

According to sources, the arrest effectively disrupted a planned maritime attack that could have endangered lives and further threatened security in the Gulf of Guinea, a region previously plagued by piracy and crude oil theft.

The sources said Unueze was the financier of the operation, while Atizara was tasked with recruiting additional pirates.

“The duo have admitted to being part of a high-profile criminal network operating in the South East and South South parts of Nigeria, mainly profiting from sea piracy and kidnapping,” the source said.

Another source disclosed that the DSS, in concert with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies, has intensified intelligence-driven operations to curb maritime security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Recent successes,” the source disclosed, “include the interception of several pirate speedboats and the rescue of crew members from hijacked vessels off the coasts of Bayelsa and Delta States.”

The arrest of the two suspected sea pirates in Bayelsa state, marks additional successes by security agencies in the region, he added.

Recall that barely a week ago, the DSS in separate joint operations with sister security agencies and forest guards rescued some abducted pastors and other individuals in Kaduna and Borno States.