Westerfield College Marks Anniversary, Pays Courtesy Visit to Sanwo-Olu

Funmi Ogundare

Westerfield College recently commemorated the first anniversary of its UK operations with a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirming its commitment to providing globally competitive education opportunities for Nigerian students.

The visit was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Dosunmu, and his management team, as part of activities celebrating the school’s one year anniversary .

The engagement also coincided with its participation in the International Education Fair (IEF) and its hosting of the School Leaders and Teachers Conference (SLTC) 2026.

During the visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Dosunmu for projecting Lagos and Nigeria positively on the global education map.

He also praised the educational prowess of Nigerian youths, noting that the establishment of Westerfield College in the UK has opened new vistas for showcasing Nigeria’s academic excellence internationally.

“This initiative is a strategic platform for promoting Lagos as a centre of talent and innovation,” he stated.

The CEO reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening educational linkages between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, while expanding access to quality international programmes.

According to him, “A major focus of our current engagements is the Westerfield College UK summer camp programme, which offers students early exposure to British culture, specialist academic pathways and leadership development.”

The summer camp programme is expected to run in three cohorts from July 20 to August 1; August 3 to 15, and August 17 to 29, 2026, at the college’s Worcester campus in the UK.

The programme, Dosumu noted, combines academic tracks in STEM, pre-Medicine, Business and Law, Computing and Coding, as well as Arts and Humanities, with sports, immersive English learning, educational tours, leadership training and networking opportunities.

He described education as a powerful tool for global mobility and personal transformation, saying that the summer camp programme is designed to help Nigerian students build confidence, global awareness and leadership skills, while offering families meaningful insight into the British education system.

The delegation also highlighted the significance of Westerfield College UK, launched in 2025, which represents a landmark achievement as the first African-owned and Africa-based school to establish a campus in the United Kingdom.