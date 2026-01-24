Tunde Bakare, Others To Preach At Second Summit Of Grace and Glory Chapel

Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Dr. Tunde Bakare, Professor Olugbenga Adeoluwa, Pastor Bode Orekoya, Rev. (Dr.) E. B. Ajose are among anointed ministers and speakers that will be attending the second summit of Grace and Glory Chapel themed ‘Go Forward’ scheduled between January 26 to February 1.

A statement by organisers said the men and women of God that will be preaching the 2026 summit are all brought together to inspire and impart.

“Ready to move forward in faith, purpose, and destiny?

“Join us for Transforming Lives Summit 2.0 with the powerful theme: Go Forward.

“This is more than an event—it’s a spiritual journey designed to help you break barriers, embrace new seasons, and step boldly into all God has for you. Through dynamic teachings, heartfelt worship, and life-changing encounters, you will be equipped, encouraged, and empowered to move ahead.

“We are honoured to host anointed ministers and speakers, including Dr. Tunde Bakare, Professor Olugbenga Adeoluwa, Pastor Bode Orekoya, Rev. (Dr.) E. B. Ajose, and many more—all brought together to inspire and impart.

“Whether you’re seeking direction, breakthrough, or a fresh encounter with God, this summit is for you. Come as you are—and leave transformed, refreshed, and ready to Go Forward!”

All the programme according to organisers will take place at Grace & Glory Chapel, 1/3 Tunde Osilaja Street, Off Opebi/Oregun Link Bridge Slope, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.